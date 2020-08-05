Topshop has a huge sale on face masks right now - and wait until you see the pink tiger print one If you want to stock up on face masks the time is now – but hurry as they’re selling fast

No-one could have predicted that 2020 would be the year that face masks became the must-have accessory – but here we are, my friends. By now you must know that experts recommend washing your mask after every use, so you need several spares. Well, if you want to stock up – or refresh your collection of reusable masks (don’t know about you but mine are looking a bit tired I’ve washed them so much) – then Topshop is the place.

It’s rare to see huge sales on face masks right now but the fashion brand is doing just that. They're reducing the price of all their masks – which were already reasonably priced to begin with. So you can now get a single mask for £6.99 or a two-pack for £8.99 – with free delivery if you spend over £30.

There are lots of chic designs and prints, including animal print floral and geometric – and there’s even some for men too. We've listed our faves below – but hurry if you want to grab a bargain, they’re selling fast!

Tiger animal print fashion face mask, £6.99 £6, Topshop

2 pack grey and multi-coloured fashion face mask, £9.99 £8.99, Topshop

Ditsy floral print fashion face mask, £6.99 £6, Topshop

Camouflage print fashion face mask, £6.99 £6, Topshop

2 pack black Topman signature print fashion face mask £9.99 £8.99, Topshop

2 pack camouflage print and black fashion face mask, £9.99 £8.99, Topshop

Paisley print fashion face mask, £6.99 £6, Topshop

2 pack animal and geometric print fashion face mask, £9.99 £8.99, Topshop

2 pack black and monogram print fashion face mask £9.99 £8.99, Topshop

Leopard animal print fashion face mask, £6.99 £6, Topshop

