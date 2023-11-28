Btw, the John Lewis Black Friday sale is still on - save on Apple products to Mulberry handbags

Oh John Lewis, how we love your perfectly curated pages that make us want to buy absolutely everything in sight. Amazing for our wardrobes/homes/dressing tables (delete as applicable), but not so great for our bank balance. Lucky then, that the Black Friday sale is still on, with some truly unmissable discounts.

Big-name brands include Apple, Dyson, Mulberry, AllSaints, Le Cresuet, Samsung and Ninja - to name just a few. And we're talking savings of up to £300 on tech and 30% off bestselling fashion pieces.

If you're currently Christmas shopping, it's the best time to get someone special exactly what they want without crippling your entire budget for the holiday season. But you'll have to hurry, the sale is on for a limited time and the most popular items are selling out fast.

How we chose the best John Lewis deals

Brands : Everyone loves John Lewis, in part thanks to its impressive selection of brands. We know that's what you're here for, so we've only included the very best.

Everyone loves John Lewis, in part thanks to its impressive selection of brands. We know that's what you're here for, so we've only included the very best. Price: We're all about the big savings, so we've chosen items that have at least 20% off in the sale.

We're all about the big savings, so we've chosen items that have at least 20% off in the sale. Availability: Everything in this edit is still available (in multiple sizes and colours where necessary), to avoid any disappointment.

Mulberry Bayswater Leather Tote Bag Mulberry Bayswater Small Classic Grain Leather Tote Bag Treat someone (or yourself!) to a classic Mulberry handbag. There's 20% off the whole collection at John Lewis, and the black Bayswater tote is not only the perfect size to use everyday, it will upgrade every outfit. Crafted from grained leather, it closes with the iconic Postman's Lock, and features a luxurious suede lining as well as an internal zipped pocket for your valuables. £825 (save 20%) at John Lewis

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer with Presentation Case With salon-worthy results, the Dyson AirWrap can create bouncy blow-drys, beachy waves and sleek styles, all using far less heat than your average hair tool. It keeps hair in the optimum condition, minimising any damage or breakage, and once you get the hang of it, it's so easy to use. We love this new colourway, contrasting electrifying blue and pastel blush pink.

£399.99 (save £80) at John Lewis

AllSaints Leather Jacket AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket A real leather jacket is a true style investment - a forever piece, but they don't come cheap. AllSaints' are universally-adored and fall at around the £300 mark, but right now you can shop everything from the brand with 30% off. The Dalby is made from soft real leather and has a biker style with an asymmetric zip and silver hardware.

£209.30 (save 30%) at John Lewis

Apple AirPods Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) 2019 This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple AirPods. Despite trying multiple different headphones, they always come out on top. They have impressive battery life, clear sound and voice-activated Siri access. £99 (save £30) at John Lewis

Samsung HDR Smart TV Samsung QE65S90C 4K Ultra HD Smart TV If you're looking to go big with your next TV, this bestselling 65-inch Samsung has £300 off for a limited time. Features include a Neural Quantum Processor 4K (that means an exceptionally clear, self-illuminating and self-adjusting picture), Dolby Atmos surround sound, a LaserSlim design and much more. All TVs at John Lewis also come with a five-year guarantee. £1,699 (save £300) at John Lewis

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Ninja Foodi 9.5L Dual-Zone Air Fryer Been waiting for the sales to drop before shopping for your air fryer? You're in luck, as Ninja's popular Foodi has £50 off for a limited time. The large capacity 9.5L model has six customisable cooking functions – Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate. It can fit a 2kg chicken or up to 1.4kg of fries in each 4.75L drawer, and can cook two separate dishes in two different ways at the same time. It's ideal for big families or dinner parties. £149 (save £50) at John Lewis

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole Le Creuset is an iconic name in kitchenware, and if you're Christmas shopping, it's the kind of gift they will keep forever. The Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole is the perfect place to start a collection, as it can be used for everything from quick and easy 30-minute meals to slow-cooked dishes served as a table centrepiece. It comes in an array colours to suit any style. From £180 (20% off) at John Lewis

Silentnight Luxury Hotel Collection Duvet Silentnight Luxury Hotel Collection Duvet 13.5 tog There's 20% off across Silent Night's luxury bedding collection at John Lewis right now, which means you can get this luxuriously soft and silky boutique style duvet for less. Plus, you'll find deals on mattresses, toppers and more. From £29.60 (save 20%) at John Lewis

Joseph Joseph Tota Laundry Basket Joseph Joseph Tota Laundry Basket It's rare to find a brand that combines style and practicality quite like Joseph Joseph, and there's now 25% off a huge selection at John Lewis. Our first buy is the sell-out laundry basket, which comes complete with two 45-litre fabric tote bags with handles, allowing you to separate washing into light and dark coloured fabrics. It comes in multiple colourways and as laundry baskets go, it's pretty chic. £93.49 (save 25%) at John Lewis

While we have worked with John Lewis on other projects, this article is not paid-for and is fully chosen by a member of the editorial team.

