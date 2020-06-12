Fun face masks for kids 2020: Where to buy face coverings for children online in the UK From 15 June, face-covering will be compulsory on public transport

As we come out of lockdown, face masks will become part of our everyday experience. The new government advice states that from June 15, non-medical face covering for those using public transport in England is mandatory to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus – and that includes children over the age of two. Only very young children and those with respiratory problems are exempt from the new rules.

Getting kids to wear masks can be tricky - but they will be happier to put on something bright and fun

The new advice presents a problem for many parents – who well know that getting children to wear something they don’t want to can be a bit of a battle, to say the least. But children may be keener to wear a mask that comes with a fun design and there are many colourful face covers out there. While finding an online mask stockist for adults is easy, finding one in the correct size for little ones is more tricky. But don’t worry, If you’re looking for a reusable face mask for your kids, we’ve rounded up some of the best you can buy online right now – just keep scrolling.

Where to buy the best fun face masks for children online

This machine-washable children’s face mask is ideal for ages three and up and has a lightweight inner layer that wicks away moisture. Straps are adjustable too. If dinosaurs aren’t your kid’s bag then there are other bright designs available including hearts and planets.

Kids dinosaur mask, £13, VistaPrint

Children who love animals won’t have a problem wearing these. Choose from multiple designs including lion, tiger, dog, cat and panda.

Kids animal face mask, £10.72, Etsy

These handmade children’s face masks feature three layers – two made of soft cotton plus a filter. They are suitable for ages three to ten, and while this one is great for unicorn lovers, there are numerous other options to choose from, including cars, mickey mouse, and clouds.

Children’s unicorn face mask, £6.99, Etsy

These face masks are more suited to tweens – there’s something very Roblox about them. The delivery time is a bit longer on these ones, but the price makes it worth the wait

Anime mouth masks 4 pack, £8.99, Amazon

More colourful wildlife fun – these cotton animal face masks come in two sizes – small for children three to ten and the large fits age ten to adult. Choose between lion, shark, bunny, cat and dog.

Kids cotton Animal face mask, £12, Not On The High Street

These kids’ facemasks are suitable for kids up to the age of 10 and come in a range of colourful designs.

Kids floral graffiti mask three-pack, £23.99, Just The Hype

