Princess Olympia of Greece on fashion, family ties and her super serum

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hello! Fashion speaks with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, model, ambassador, beauty collaborator and daughter of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece.

Her first fashion moment was attending a couture show, aged 11, where she sat on her father’s lap and wore a dress by luxury childrenswear brand Marie-Chantal, which her mother launched in 2000.

“I used to love watching my mother getting ready and also my grandmother on my mom’s side. I was obsessed with clothing and trying on their things – there are so many pictures of me as a little girl wearing my mother’s high heels.”

Loading the player...

Princess Olympia on her Hello! Fashion cover shoot

Of course, her mother’s wardrobe would have been slightly more splendid than most, having been, along with her two sisters Pia and Alexandra, one of the most photographed women in 90s high society – they were known collectively as the Miller Sisters.

The trio are the daughters of American billionaire Robert Miller, known as the ‘Duty Free King’ for setting up a tax-free shopping destination in Hong Kong in 1960. They subsequently all found high-profile husbands – two acquiring royal titles.

Pia married Christopher Getty, grandson of oil tycoon Jean Paul Getty, Alexandra married Prince Alexandre von Furstenberg, son of fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and Prince Egon von Furstenberg; and Olympia’s mum Marie-Chantal’s wedding to Crown Prince Pavlos was attended by pretty much the entire British royal family, including the Queen.

Princess Olympia wears Louis Vuitton on the front cover of the new HELLO! Fashion - in stores now

Olympia and her first cousins, Pia’s daughter Isabel Getty and Alexandra’s daughter Talita von Furstenberg, are continuing to fly the Miller flag, sometimes referred to as the Miller Cousins. The trio first appeared in a shoot together for Vanity Fair in 2016. “It’s so amazing that we’re all the eldest siblings and the only girls, we’re always trying to recreate it. But I wish we could do more together.”

Olympia’s solo modelling projects include appearing in shoots for Teen Vogue, Tatler and W and walking in various Dolce & Gabbana catwalk shows. She also appeared in Louis Vuitton’s Capucines bag campaign in 2021, which was shot on location in Paris.

“It was insane and so much fun riding the Louis Vuitton bike, it was the biggest one I’ve ever seen and, because I was wearing a mini skirt, quite uncomfortable. I had two men to lift me onto it,” she laughs.

Princess Olympia and Ella Richards at the launch of her Organic Pharmacy Glow collaboration

Her most recent venture is a collaboration with The Organic Pharmacy to create a Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum, her first skincare product. The brand is co-founded by Margo Marrone, whose daughter, Roxy, has been friends with Olympia since they were 14.

The product already existed and Olympia added the glow to make it her own. “On the bottle it says, ‘plump, hydrate and glow’ – and I think that just sounds amazing and every girl’s dream.”

Hyaluronic Acid Serum Glow x Olympia of Greece, £45, The Organic Pharmacy

The full interview appears in the November issue of Hello! Fashion, out now.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.