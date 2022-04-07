Why a crochet bucket hat is still the must have accessory to shop this Summer

The recent resurgence of Y2K clothing trends has been a serious hit within the fashion community and no exceptions have been made when revisiting our most-loved accessories of the early 2000s.

From gaudy beaded jewellery to platform wedge flip-flops, Gen Z are addicted to nostalgia and revamping the styles we once knew and loved. This includes one trend predicted to be the ultimate showpiece this summer - the crochet bucket hat.

RELATED: Jacquemus' exclusive SS22 collection for Net-A-Porter available now

Bella Hadid is a big fan of the crochet bucket hat trend

Featuring charming floral patterns and bold colours, the crochet bucket hat has been a triumph this past year amongst celebrities and influencers alike and is sure to be just as popular as we adorn our summer wardrobes. Want to add instant cool to any look? That’s where the crochet bucket hat comes in. Don’t just take it from us, supermodels Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been spotted donning the bold trend as well as pop superstar Dua Lipa. Often partnered with a statement or even matching bikini at times, our favourite fashionistas have been loving showing off their take on the crochet bucket hat trend on their Insta feeds.

The perfect addition to top-off your favourite floral summer dress or used as a cute embellishment to a classic t-shirt and denim shorts combo, the crochet bucket hat is the brightest way to zhuzh-up your outfits whilst keeping up with the trends and looking effortlessly stylish. Acting as the perfect compliment for your holiday suitcase, adding a crochet bucket hat to your look will guarantee some pretty pictures on the beach of your favourite destination.

So unless your granny fancies taking up her knitting needles out of retirement, Hello! Fashion have found some of the perfect crochet bucket hats on the market available to add a punchy sense of fun to your wardrobe ahead of the summer months. Your Instagram feed will thank you.

RELATED: The summer handbag collaboration you are about to see all over Instagram

Our five favourite crochet bucket hats to shop now:

Crochet Checkered Bucket Hat, £156, Memorial Day

Malibu Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Cotton Bucket Hat, £435, Gucci

Crocheted Organic Cotton Bucket Hat, £95, Ganni

Crochet Bucket Hat, £35.99, Mango

ASOS DESIGN Crochet Bucket Hat in bright multi colours, £14, ASOS

MORE: Jacquemus' exclusive SS22 collection for Net-A-Porter available now

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.