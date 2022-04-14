Hello! Fashion Guest List: London's best parties throughout the month of April Our pick of the most exclusive events throughout the capital this month

Spring has fully sprung, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be well into the season of new beginnings. Throughout the month of April and end of March we've watched stylish revellers party the night away across the capital, in celebration of a whole host of festivities. HELLO! Fashion takes a closer look inside some of the most glamourous events that have taken place this past month.

Guerlain x Camille Charrière:

Camille Charrière, the hostess for the evening

The recent resurrection of the modern dinner party was noted by podcaster and consultant Camille Charrière who hosted a dinner with close friends at Kew Gardens' stunning 19th century glasshouse, the Nash Conservatory. The London-based Parisienne hostess looked effortlessly chic in cream vintage Jean Paul Gaultier trousers, a Matteau vest and Amina Muaddi wedges. The occasion was in celebration of the launch of the new Guerlain Orchidée Impériale skincare range, which uses the powder of a sustainably sourced Orchid Totum. Kew Gardens was the perfect backdrop for the soirée, and celebrity photographer German Larkin flew in especially to take some pictures throughout the evening.

Clara Paget and Alma Berrow

Maxim Magnus

Otegha Uwagba

Tish Weinstock

Yomi Adegoki

*This guest list is powered by Guerlain

MORE: Historical handbags and their muses: Why Launer is The Queen's favourite handbag brand

Typology Paris x Maison Francois

The industry's beauty aficionados descended into the private room of the latest London hotspot Maison Francois to celebrate Typology Paris' first UK event. The brand's founder Ning Li held court next to art entrepreneur and CEO Marine Tanguy while guests on the far end of the table were enchanted by Anna-Sophie Mungenast's anecdotes of her single days when she was modelling in New York. Despite it being a Tuesday night, guests - including Victoria Ceridono and Bettina Looney, stayed up way past their bedtime. A sign of a great dinner.

Elnaz Hakkak, Tanaz Hakkak and Golnaz Hakkak

Tara Zadeh

Marine Tanguy

Anna-Sophie Mungenast and Hello! Fashion's Digital Editor Natalie Salmon

READ: Satin slips and Moon Necklaces: How to get the 'Whimsigoth' look

The Olivier Awards

Another major event that took place this month was the 2022 Olivier Awards. The prestigious ceremony dedicated to celebrating the highest quality theatre performances was back with a bang, having taken place virtually in 2020 and not at all last year. Comedian Jason Manford hosted the event at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, and guests came together to celebrate the likes of Jessie Buckley and partner-in-crime Eddie Redmayne who won Best Actress and Best Actor in a musical respectively, for their roles in Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club.

Emma Corrin

The Crown star Emma Corrin went full-on camp, sporting an orange balloon print dress from Jonathan Anderson's fall 2022 collection for Loewe, complete with a camel-coloured breastplate.

Kara Tointon

The EastEnders actress looked radiant in white strapless pearl-encrusted gown designed by British designer Thom Laurence. Kara teamed her look with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and a delicate Lelet NY headpiece.

RELATED: Botticelli Waves are the ethereal hair trend we’ve all been waiting for

Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne

The Irish actress wore a black floor-length MM6 Maison Margiela gown with volume details to accept her award for Best Actress in a musical whereas her co-star Eddie Redmayne opted for a navy blazer, black bowtie, cream trousers and velvety slip-on shoes.

Lily Allen

The LDN singer made a rare public appearance and took advantage of the occasion by stunning in a black textured midi-dress featuring unusual rounded tassels.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.