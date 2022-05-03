The 10 best looks from the 2022 Met Gala Hello! Fashion picks the standout looks from the night

The ‘superbowl of fashion’ is finally upon us. Yes the first Monday in May has arrived and this year the outfits did not disappoint.

From Gemma Chan in her daring Louis Vuitton gown to Alexa Chung in a dress that made her look every inch the fashion icon, and Kim Kardashian in her Marilyn Monroe inspired outfit.

This year was a year of classic gowns which harked back to days of yore, namely the ‘Gilded Age’ on the early 1900’s where New York society belles reigned supreme and America was undergoing, a major period of economic growth. The theme may have had something to do with the more classical approach to dressing we witnessed this evening.

While everyone rocked it at this year’s Met Gala we wanted to take a closer look at the gowns and outfits that hit a ‘slam dunk’ with the Hello! Fashion team, either for their certain je ne sais quoi or nailing the theme of 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie.' Of course everyone looked magnificent but here are the looks that stood out to us as some personal highlights of the evening.

Here are our 10 favourite looks from the 2022 Met Gala:

Gemma Chan - Louis Vuitton

Gemma Chan’s Louis Vuitton screamed ‘Gilded Age’ with dramatic bustle action

Gemma Chan's dress was part of a collective of outfits from Louis Vuitton that graced the Met Gala red carpet. Each celebrity who opted for Vuitton was actually wearing an archival or previously worn look from the maison. “There is no better feeling than to know your designs will live on,” explained Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière in a statement on Instagram. This dress was from the latest SS22 collection, but the sillohuette could have easily been mistaken for a dress from centuries past.

Bella Hadid - Burberry

Bella’s outfit appeared to nod to the early 1900’s and we are here for it

As one of Riccardo Tisci's it is no surprise that supermodel Bella Hadid wore Burberry to the Met Gala. She teamed a black corset by the British heritage brand with intricate lace tights, it took 3 staff memebrs to carry her chiffon train out of her hotel earlier that evening. The look was finished off with a Briony Raymond pearl anklet and hair coiffed by Evanie Frausto.

Kate Moss - Burberry

Kate Moss proved why she is still the ultimate style icon in her tuxedo dress

Kate Moss attended the Met Gala in a stunning bardot-shoulder black velvet tuxedo dress, where she was on hand to join her daughter Lila Moss during Lila's Met Gala debut. Both women were dressed by Burberry's creative director Riccardo Tisci. She wore the look with sheer black tights and the ultimate accesory - red lipstick.

Kiki Layne - Prabal Gurung

Kiki opted for the colour of the year, hot pink

This magenta shade is going no where. Popularised by Valentino and beloved this red carpet season, it's clear that 2022 is the year to think pink. Kiki wore Prabal Gurung and was styled by duo Wayman and Micah. She accosorised with Mimi So jewellery and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Nicola Coughlan - Richard Quinn

Nicola understood the assignment

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan could not have got it more right in a dramatic gown by Richard Quinn which perfectly fit the theme of the event. The Irish beauty teamed her dress with Swarovski jewellery and Jimmy Choo heels. Ahead of time she shared an Instagram reel to show that she had been prepping her skin with a face mask from 111Skin, which may explain why she looked so radiant.

Hailey Bieber - Saint Laurent

Trust a supermodel like Mrs Bieber to nail the theme

Hailey Bieber was a vision in a white gown by Saint Laurent. The half-Brazilian beauty was every inch the supermodel in her dress which was trimmed this voluminous white feathers. The look was finished with dramatic cluster earrings and a simple swept back bun.

Alexa Chung - Christian Siriano

Alex Chung kept it elegant and understated

Alexa Chung went with friend Christian Siriano for her silk gown which was an elegant nod to the theme of the evening. "My goddess Alexa Chung Chic in silk elegance simplicity," the designer explained on his Instagram account. The cream dress paired with shoe brand of the moment Mach & Mach was the perfect ode to American glamour.

Kim Kardashian - Marilyn Monroe (yes really)

Kim was only allowed to wear the dress for a few minutes

For this year’s Met Gala Kim Kardashian was loaned the dress of Marilyn Monroe by the Ripley's Believe it or Not Museum, the dress was originally worn in 1962 when Marilyn famously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. The stunning skintight gown is adorned with over 6,000 hand-sewn crystals and was created by costumier Jean Louis. Kim was only allowed to wear the dress for a couple of minutes on the Met Gala red carpet before changing into a replica once inside the venue. She further channelled the American icon by debuting her Marilyn-esque peroxide blonde hair.

Blake Lively - Versace

Blake's dress was inspired by New York city

Blake Lively get props not only for donning one of our favourite looks, but also for having the most dramatic dress reveal of the evening. The bows on the bodice of her Atelier Versace dress were unfurled by assistants on the red carpet to magically transform the dress from pink to blue, which was an effect that mirrored the oxidation process of the Statue of Liberty. Likewise her Lorraine Shwartz tiara was an ode to the Statue of Liberty, and the beading on the dress was inspired by the empire state building.

Chloe Grace Moretz - Louis Vuitton

Chloe Grace Moretz recycles a Louis Vuitton jacket for the occasion

Chloe took a masculine take on the Met Gala, with an outfit which echoed mens tailoring of the late 1800's and early 1900’s - a very clever take on the theme. The regency style jacket had previously been sported by the actress when she attended a Louis Vuitton show, as the French brand wanted their ambassadors to honour circular fashion.