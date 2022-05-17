﻿
Kourtney Kardashian Wedding dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Get inspired: Kourtney Kardashian makes a case for the micro wedding dress

6 micro designer wedding dresses you can shop now

Kourtney Kardashian recently got hitched to her drummer boyfriend Travis Barker and while we're thrilled that Kourt has finally found love, we are even more excited about the strong case that she has made for the micro wedding dress.

Over on Instagram, she gave fans a first look at her wedding photos which saw her sporting a white bodycon sheer micro dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Releasing a series of black and white images, she captioned her post: "Till death do us part."

The white figure-hugging bustier style dress featured a central motif, Dolce & Gabbana's signature 'Devotion' heart, which sat just below the bust, and a sweetheart neckline which gave the look a certain feminine glamour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Angèle x Hello! Fashion cover shoot video

The 43-year-old bride tied the knot also sporting a sheer veil and her dark hair pulled back in a relaxed updo.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian pictured in $1.8k bridal mini dress for tiny family wedding

kourtney kardashian wedding

Kourtney and Travis pose with their grandparents

Her veil extended down into full-length gloves, and Kourtney finished off her unique look with velvet stiletto heels. Travis Barker wore an all-black tuxedo to his wedding to the eldest Kardashian sister, alongside his signature black shades that he is rarely pictured without.

READ: Kourtney Kardashian's first wedding photos without children spark major reaction

The pair looked suitably loved up as they posed in a vintage convertible with a 'Just Married' sign on the bumper, plus the traditional string cans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

We love that Kourtney has gone for such an untraditional wedding dress, her bridal style has a certain effortless cool and we wish her and Travis a lifetime of happiness.

RELATED: Why Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope cried following Travis Barker's proposal

Hello! Fashion has picked the best micro wedding dresses so that you can get Kourtney Kardashian's wedding look:

 

The Va-Va-Voom

dolce and gabbana mini dress white

Lace-panelling bustier dress, £1,200, Dolce & Gabbana

SHOP NOW

 

The Traditional 

fendi dress

Embellished cutout stretch-knit mini dress, £1,190, Fendi

SHOP NOW

 

The Summer Belle

Emilia-Wickstead-Judita-cloqué-mini-dress

Judita cloqué mini dress, £950, Emilia Wickstead

SHOP NOW

 

The Little Lace dress

Rasario

Lace and tulle mini dress, £705.60, Rasario

SHOP NOW

 

The Statement

Prada-Triangle-embossed-cotton-drill-mini-dress

Triangle-embossed cotton-drill mini dress, £1,250, Prada

SHOP NOW

 

The Subtle Slit 

The-Attico-Fujiko-mini-dress

Fujiko mini dress, £697.60, The Attico

SHOP NOW

 

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about kourtney kardashian

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back