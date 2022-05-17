Get inspired: Kourtney Kardashian makes a case for the micro wedding dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kourtney Kardashian recently got hitched to her drummer boyfriend Travis Barker and while we're thrilled that Kourt has finally found love, we are even more excited about the strong case that she has made for the micro wedding dress.

Over on Instagram, she gave fans a first look at her wedding photos which saw her sporting a white bodycon sheer micro dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Releasing a series of black and white images, she captioned her post: "Till death do us part."

The white figure-hugging bustier style dress featured a central motif, Dolce & Gabbana's signature 'Devotion' heart, which sat just below the bust, and a sweetheart neckline which gave the look a certain feminine glamour.

The 43-year-old bride tied the knot also sporting a sheer veil and her dark hair pulled back in a relaxed updo.

Kourtney and Travis pose with their grandparents

Her veil extended down into full-length gloves, and Kourtney finished off her unique look with velvet stiletto heels. Travis Barker wore an all-black tuxedo to his wedding to the eldest Kardashian sister, alongside his signature black shades that he is rarely pictured without.

The pair looked suitably loved up as they posed in a vintage convertible with a 'Just Married' sign on the bumper, plus the traditional string cans.

We love that Kourtney has gone for such an untraditional wedding dress, her bridal style has a certain effortless cool and we wish her and Travis a lifetime of happiness.

Hello! Fashion has picked the best micro wedding dresses so that you can get Kourtney Kardashian's wedding look:

The Va-Va-Voom

Lace-panelling bustier dress, £1,200, Dolce & Gabbana

The Traditional

Embellished cutout stretch-knit mini dress, £1,190, Fendi

The Summer Belle

Judita cloqué mini dress, £950, Emilia Wickstead

The Little Lace dress

Lace and tulle mini dress, £705.60, Rasario

The Statement

Triangle-embossed cotton-drill mini dress, £1,250, Prada

The Subtle Slit

Fujiko mini dress, £697.60, The Attico

