Why Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope cried following Travis Barker's proposal

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were inundated with support from their families and fans after announcing their engagement in October 2021 – but there was one person who was left in tears over their news.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to The Kardashians star at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California where he set up an elaborate heart-shaped floral engagement of red roses and candles. The couple were joined by a handful of family and friends, including Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner and partner Corey Gamble, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Travis' grown-up stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, were also present to celebrate with the happy couple since they were "older". However, Kourtney's three young kids with Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 – were not able to be there after their grandmother Kris said it was too difficult to arrange without Scott's knowledge, especially since P was not feeling well.

Now, Kourtney has admitted the decision did not go down well with her daughter, who was very upset when the reality TV star called her to show off her new oval cut diamond ring.

The mum-of-three said on The Kardashians: "How do I tell my kids? I feel like I need to tell them now because they will see it on the Internet."

During a call with Penelope, she broke the news, telling her little girl: "We got engaged," but Penelope's response was to cry.

"Is that upsetting?" Kourtney asked, but the nine-year-old simply hung up. The star went on to explain that her emotional reaction wasn't because she has any negative feelings toward Travis, whom Kourtney had been dating for one year before they got engaged.

"Penelope took it hard," she said. "I think it's a big change for her, and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means."

The couple had a surprise Vegas wedding following the Grammy Awards, but they later revealed they hadn't obtained a marriage license so it wasn't a legal ceremony.

