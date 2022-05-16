Kourtney Kardashian pictured in $1.8k bridal mini dress for tiny family wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, has been pictured rocking a chic bridal mini dress for her legal wedding ceremony with Travis Barker, 46.

It's anyone's guess what the Kardashian family wear to their weddings, with Kim rocking top to toe lace for her nuptials with ex Kanye West and Kourtney's outfit for her Vegas ceremony including black flared trousers and a corset top. Just over a month after Kourtney's "practice wedding" on 4 April, The Kardashians star has made it official with Blink-182 star Travis – and she looked incredible.

WATCH: Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love story

The mother-of-three stepped out in a Dolce & Gabbana lace bustier dress which she customised to include a gold and red heart motif on her bodice. We've tracked down the mini, and it is available to buy in sizes XS to 4XL for $1,825 (£1,200) – which is very reasonable considering the average UK bride spends $1,609 (£1,313) on her gown, according to Hitched.

The bride accessorised with sheer gloves and a matching veil which was fastened to her elegant updo. The couple both wore matching burgundy velvet shoes, and Travis paired his pop of colour with a black suit and sunglasses.

Dolce & Gabbana bustier lace mini dress, £1,200/$1,825, Farfetch

The couple's second wedding was equally small, with just a few select guests attending their Santa Barbara courthouse ceremony, including Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell, 87, and Travis' father Randy. After driving off in a vintage black convertible, they continued the celebrations at a Montecito restaurant.

But where was Kris, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie? Again, Kourtney's family, as well as her children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven – weren't present.

The couple didn't have a marriage license for their Vegas wedding in April

This is because the newlyweds are planning a big wedding celebration in Italy, People reported. We can't wait to see her bridal outfit for her destination wedding!

Their first wedding took place at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas at 2am following the 2022 Grammy Awards. They said 'I do' in front of an Elvis impersonator, but since they did not have a marriage license at the time, it wasn't legal. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said: "There was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour."

After Jimmy asked if they were planning to get married "for real", she responded: "Yes."

