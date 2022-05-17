Kourtney Kardashian's first wedding photos without children spark major reaction

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married! Photos of the happy couple were published on Monday following their very intimate legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, but The Kardashians star has now shared her own snaps on social media.

MORE: Why Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope cried following Travis Barker's proposal

The latest pictures have left her followers wondering why her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign don't seem to be celebrating their mother's big day. Although Kourtney revealed in April that she would have legally wed Blink-182 drummer Travis in Las Vegas, when they dropped by One Love Wedding Chapel following the Grammy Awards, she reportedly planned to tie the knot in front of their friends and family members.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her oval-shaped engagement ring

Fast forward one month and the reality TV star and her new husband have posed for photos next to their black convertible car with Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell, 87, and Travis' father Randy – but not her mother Kris Jenner, siblings Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie, or her three children.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian pictured in $1.8k bridal mini dress for tiny family wedding

READ: Victoria Beckham shares new details on Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz - 'I was very emotional'

"Till death do us part," Kourtney wrote in the caption, and while many of her followers congratulated the star and praised her gorgeous bridal outfit, others commented on her guest list.

The newlyweds were pictured with Kourtney's grandmother MJ and Travis' father Randy

"She made such a fuss that she wanted her kids at engagement and was upset they weren’t yet she married him twice now and kids [were] at neither of them," wrote one, and another added: "Penelope gonna cry even harder now." A third commented: "Please tell me you told your children before you got married."

Others rushed to defend Kourtney, including one who said: "She literally said it was just gonna be her and Travis. Leave her alone," and another who remarked: "Good! Have the wedding you want with the people you want! Congratulations."

The couple headed to a chapel in Vegas for a "practice wedding" in April

It is thought that Kourtney and Travis are planning a bigger celebration in France, so their most recent nuptials may have been solely for those who can't make it to the destination wedding.

After being pictured in an unconventional outfit that included black flared trousers and a yellow top for her Vegas "practice wedding", she chose a more traditional white frock for her courthouse ceremony. Kourtney opted for a Dolce & Gabbana lace bustier mini dress with a gold and red heart motif on her bodice, sheer gloves, a matching veil and burgundy velvet shoes.

Meanwhile, Travis rocked a black jacket, matching trousers and sunglasses, adding a pop of colour with his burgundy shoes.

MORE: Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy marries months after welcoming first baby

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.