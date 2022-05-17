Get the look: how to recreate Bella Hadid's street style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Bella Hadid has had more than her fair share of show stopping red carpet looks, but the 25-year-old model doesn't reserve her best fashion moments for special events.

Rather, she has had plenty of ace street style moments that we cannot stop thinking about. From pairing leather trousers with yellow racer jackets, to rocking the perfect off-duty suit, Bella is the queen of everyday chic.

Hello! Fashion picks out Bella Hadid's best street style moments and shows you how to recreate her looks:

Leather trousers

Just a few days ago, Bella stepped out in New York wearing a jacket that gave us serious Kill Bill vibes. She paired her bright yellow racing jacket with black straight-leg leather trousers and we love the details that have gone into the look.

The white top-stitching on Bella's trousers gives a subtle nod to a pair of jeans, and we love the Y2K-inspired butterfly diamante detailing on her belt.

Girokia high-rise metallic pants, £495, Isabel Marant

Micro top

Again, the model goes hell for leather on the streets of Lower Manhattan, wearing black mid-waisted trousers, but our favourite part about this look has to be the way she has styled her black long-sleeved micro top with a classic string of Chanel pearls.

Cut-out ribbed stretch-cotton top, £305, Rokh

Statement jeans

Decorated jeans are having a huge moment, and Bella was one of the first to jump on the trend back in March of this year. We love the stark contrast between the model's dark denim and the crispness of the white floral-style print. Bella finished off her bohemian look with a light peach off-the-shoulder sweater and oval tinted sunglasses – it's transporting us straight back in time to the 70s!

Printed cotton denim wide jeans, £495, Etro

Patterned suit

We love Bella's take on the classic suit co-ord – the puff sleeves on her fitted jacket give her shape a certain relaxed femininity, plus we can't get enough of Bella's layered necklace combination. And her tinted sunnies? Serious noughties vibes.

Checked cotton flared trousers, £550, Victoria Beckham

Printed midi skirt

Every wardrobe should house a printed midi, case in point: this look. Bella styled her slip-style skirt with calf-length black boots and a white cropped shirt. The cut is super flattering – we very much approve.

Clouded Leopard woven midi skirt, £99, Whistles

