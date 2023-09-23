Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olivia Palermo, Naomi Campbell, Jodie Turner-Smith: Best street style pictures from Milan Fashion Week SS24

Subscribe

Subscribe

Olivia Palermo, Naomi Campbell, Jodie Turner-Smith: Best street style pictures from Milan Fashion week SS24

Here's what the It-girls are wearing off the runway in Italy's fashion capital...

Milan Fashion Week - SS24
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

The street style at Milan Fashion Week is as refined and polished as we expected.

We've seen a slew of old and new trends that we're taking notes on for AW23 including: double denim and quiet luxury minimalism aren't going anywhere, brown is the new black for this season, and cheugy bandeaus are back.

MORE: The best dressed on the 'Front Row' of Milan Fashion Week so far 

READ: Emma Watson just wore the chicest shoes of all time, and you probably missed it 

See for yourself what the influencers, tastemakers and other fashion VIPs are wearing on the streets of Milan this autumn...

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: Camille Charriere wears white top, laced skirt, pointed heels, bag outside Prada during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)© Christian Vierig
Camille Charriere

Camille wore a white Prada vest with an embroidered sheer skirt, pointed ballerina flats and a grey jumper tied around her shoulders.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: Jodie Turner-Smith is seen during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)© Arnold Jerocki
Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith wore straight-leg jeans with a distressed hem, with a grey blazer and matching bandeau.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: Anna Dello Russo arrives at the Tod's fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)© Jacopo Raule
Anna Dello Russo

Anna wore a belted leather mini dress paired with brown loafers at the Tod's show.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: Yoyo Cao wears sunglasses, a blue denim low-neck off-shoulder ruffled top, blue wide-leg flared denim jeans / pants, a bag, outside Aigner, during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Edward Berthelot
Yoyo Cao

Yoyo Cao sheltered from the rain and looked stylish whilst doing so in a strapless peplum top and straight-leg jeans double denim look.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Emili Sindlev is seen wearing hoop gold earrings, a blue Fendi tracksuit and a black leather Fendi baguette outside Fendi show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)© Valentina Frugiuele
Emili Sindlev

Emili Sindlev put the coolest spin on a three-piece suit wearing a navy zip-up jacket, pleated mini skirt and trousers set to the Fendi show.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Pritika Swarup wears black shearling leather jacket, two tone striped pants, bag outside Alberta Ferretti during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)© Christian Vierig
Pritika Swarup

Pritika wore a leather jacket with an asymmetrical zip and a fluffy collar paired with black striped velvet trousers and court heels outside Alberta Ferretti.

A guest wears net pants, belted green jacket outside Alberta Ferretti during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)© Christian Vierig
A guest

A guest oozed cool in an olive-hued shirt jacket with a drawstring waist paired with metallic netted trousers.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Caroline Daur wears sunglasses, a golden chain necklace, a golden shiny sequined full outfit, bras / crop top, flared pants, a long white mesh jacket with printed features, outside Alberta Ferretti, during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Edward Berthelot
Caroline Daur

Caroline Daur brought the front row glam in bronze sequin trousers and a matching, layered with a classic beige trench coat.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Romee Strijd wears brown belted wild leather vest, blue metallic mixed colors pants, necklace outside Alberta Ferretti during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)© Christian Vierig
Romee Strijd

Former Victoria's Secret angel Romee wore a belted suede waistcoat with metallic cargo pants and brown boots.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Leonie Hanne wears a low-neck gray midi gathered dress, a watch, a Fendi monogram bag, high heels pointed monogram Fendi shoes, outside Fendi, during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Edward Berthelot
Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne wore a halterneck dress with draping paired with Fendi motif platforms and a matching bag.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: A guest is seen wearing a feather orange dress outside the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)© Valentina Frugiuele
A guest

A guest opted for dopamine dressing in autumn in a playful multi-coloured textured dress and white sandal heels.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Naomi Campbell wears sunglasses, creme white coat outside Fendi during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)© Christian Vierig
Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell wore a beige jacket with an oversized collar paired with a matching skirt outside the Fendi show.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Olivia Palermo is seen wearing black, shiny leather heels, black high-waist trousers, a white t-shirt, a black lace bra and a black oversized blazer with a red tartan-print detail outside the Antonio Marras show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)© Valentina Frugiuele
Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo wore slim-leg trousers with splits at the hem, paired with a tuxedo jacket featuring the coolest tartan draping.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Tamara Kalinic wears sunglasses, a beige / gray full outfit, a pullover, midi wool skirt, a leather black woven bag , ballerina shoes, outside Fendi, during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Edward Berthelot
Tamara Kalinic

Tamara Kalinic wore a beige jumper and maxi skirt set to the Fendi show.

Other topics

More Fashion

See more