Olivia Palermo, Naomi Campbell, Jodie Turner-Smith: Best street style pictures from Milan Fashion week SS24

The street style at Milan Fashion Week is as refined and polished as we expected.
We've seen a slew of old and new trends that we're taking notes on for AW23 including: double denim and quiet luxury minimalism aren't going anywhere, brown is the new black for this season, and cheugy bandeaus are back.
See for yourself what the influencers, tastemakers and other fashion VIPs are wearing on the streets of Milan this autumn...
Camille wore a white Prada vest with an embroidered sheer skirt, pointed ballerina flats and a grey jumper tied around her shoulders.
Jodie Turner-Smith wore straight-leg jeans with a distressed hem, with a grey blazer and matching bandeau.
Anna wore a belted leather mini dress paired with brown loafers at the Tod's show.
Yoyo Cao sheltered from the rain and looked stylish whilst doing so in a strapless peplum top and straight-leg jeans double denim look.
Emili Sindlev put the coolest spin on a three-piece suit wearing a navy zip-up jacket, pleated mini skirt and trousers set to the Fendi show.
Pritika wore a leather jacket with an asymmetrical zip and a fluffy collar paired with black striped velvet trousers and court heels outside Alberta Ferretti.
A guest oozed cool in an olive-hued shirt jacket with a drawstring waist paired with metallic netted trousers.
Caroline Daur brought the front row glam in bronze sequin trousers and a matching, layered with a classic beige trench coat.
Former Victoria's Secret angel Romee wore a belted suede waistcoat with metallic cargo pants and brown boots.
Leonie Hanne wore a halterneck dress with draping paired with Fendi motif platforms and a matching bag.
A guest opted for dopamine dressing in autumn in a playful multi-coloured textured dress and white sandal heels.
Naomi Campbell wore a beige jacket with an oversized collar paired with a matching skirt outside the Fendi show.
Olivia Palermo wore slim-leg trousers with splits at the hem, paired with a tuxedo jacket featuring the coolest tartan draping.
Tamara Kalinic wore a beige jumper and maxi skirt set to the Fendi show.