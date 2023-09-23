Olivia Palermo, Naomi Campbell, Jodie Turner-Smith: Best street style pictures from Milan Fashion week SS24

Here's what the It-girls are wearing off the runway in Italy's fashion capital...

The street style at Milan Fashion Week is as refined and polished as we expected.

We've seen a slew of old and new trends that we're taking notes on for AW23 including: double denim and quiet luxury minimalism aren't going anywhere, brown is the new black for this season, and cheugy bandeaus are back.

See for yourself what the influencers, tastemakers and other fashion VIPs are wearing on the streets of Milan this autumn...



© Christian Vierig Camille Charriere

Camille wore a white Prada vest with an embroidered sheer skirt, pointed ballerina flats and a grey jumper tied around her shoulders.

© Arnold Jerocki Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith wore straight-leg jeans with a distressed hem, with a grey blazer and matching bandeau.

© Jacopo Raule Anna Dello Russo

Anna wore a belted leather mini dress paired with brown loafers at the Tod's show.

© Edward Berthelot Yoyo Cao

Yoyo Cao sheltered from the rain and looked stylish whilst doing so in a strapless peplum top and straight-leg jeans double denim look.

© Valentina Frugiuele Emili Sindlev

Emili Sindlev put the coolest spin on a three-piece suit wearing a navy zip-up jacket, pleated mini skirt and trousers set to the Fendi show.

© Christian Vierig Pritika Swarup

Pritika wore a leather jacket with an asymmetrical zip and a fluffy collar paired with black striped velvet trousers and court heels outside Alberta Ferretti.

© Christian Vierig A guest

A guest oozed cool in an olive-hued shirt jacket with a drawstring waist paired with metallic netted trousers.

© Edward Berthelot Caroline Daur

Caroline Daur brought the front row glam in bronze sequin trousers and a matching, layered with a classic beige trench coat.

© Christian Vierig Romee Strijd

Former Victoria's Secret angel Romee wore a belted suede waistcoat with metallic cargo pants and brown boots.

© Edward Berthelot Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne wore a halterneck dress with draping paired with Fendi motif platforms and a matching bag.

© Valentina Frugiuele A guest

A guest opted for dopamine dressing in autumn in a playful multi-coloured textured dress and white sandal heels.

© Christian Vierig Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell wore a beige jacket with an oversized collar paired with a matching skirt outside the Fendi show.

© Valentina Frugiuele Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo wore slim-leg trousers with splits at the hem, paired with a tuxedo jacket featuring the coolest tartan draping.

© Edward Berthelot Tamara Kalinic

Tamara Kalinic wore a beige jumper and maxi skirt set to the Fendi show.