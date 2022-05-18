Jasmine Tookes gave us a lesson in ladylike dressing at Cannes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cannes has only just begun and we are already coveting looks from the French riviera. Today Jasmine Tookes made a case for ladylike dressing in an outfit that was elegant, and understated all at once.

The Victoria’s Secret model sported a two piece coordinating skirt set by Anna Quan. The label was founded by Australian designer Anna Huong in 2011 and is recognised for its attention to detail and elevated everyday pieces. The knitted separates made for the ultimate elegant look.

Jasmine Tookes was styled by her mother Cary

The ‘Felicia’ ribbed-knit skirt with its navy hem detailing, was nautical and ladylike and made that bit more modern worn with the matching long-sleeve knit polo top with three buttons left undone. The top is now out of stock but the skirt is still available to shop online. She paired the look with black patent pumps from Gianvito Rossi and elegant cat-eye tortoise shell sunglasses.

To finish off the look she sported a short oversized gold chain necklace which glistened in the French sunlight, and gold hoop earrings. Of course the most noticeable piece of jewellery was her engagement ring, last year she married Juan David Borrero an American-based businessman and media personality who serves as a director of International markets at Snapchat Inc.

The model was the picture of elegance with her mini Hermès Kelly

Jasmine’s entire look can be attributed to her stylist mother Cary Robinson, who revealed on Instagram where her daughter’s outfit was procured from. Cary has been Jasmine’s long time stylist and has also styled for other members of the Victoria’s Secret squad, for red carpet events in the past.

The accessory that really pulled the whole look together was of course her handbag... a mini Hermès Kelly bag, in brown camel. The size was perfect and added the polish to an already amazing look. She proudly showed off her handbag on Instagram earlier this month.

The Hermès Kelly dates back to 1852 and was originally developed to hold saddles for equestrians - the HAC. The 1930s reinterpretation (the Sac à Dépêches) became a favourite for Grace Kelly, who would use hers as an impromptu shield to hide her pregnancy from paparazzi. Naturally it was quickly renamed in her honour.

