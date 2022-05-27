The Beauty Products 5 Editors Won’t Travel Without

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to packing for your long-awaited holiday every inch of space counts, especially when it comes to your makeup bag. To help you decide what deserves a place and what needs to be ditched, the team at Hello! Fashion have rounded up the beauty faves they simply wouldn’t be caught travelling without.

Jill Wanless - Editor, Hello! Fashion Magazine

Sun Screen

I have very fair skin which means I need daily maximum protection. I've tried many SPFs and this one is my favourite for it's even, non-sticky, coverage that doesn't leave a white cast.

Murad City Skin Age Defence Broad Spectrum SPF 50, £60

SHOP NOW

CC creme

I don't go anywhere without this cult Korean skin saviour. I use it instead of foundation which tends to age older skin. It gives a peachy, super light, sheer coverage that neutralises any redness and disguises fine lines.

Erborian CC creme SPF25, £39.50

SHOP NOW

Lip Balm

A creamy, nourishing balm with a hint of natural colour that I wear all day as I hate looking too 'made up' when I'm on holiday. It keeps my lips hydrated and doesn't look or feel greasy like many.

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Red Dalia, £5.99

SHOP NOW

Rachel Story - Fashion Director, Hello! Fashion

Bronzing cream

As an avid SPF50 wearer I try to keep my face out of the sun to avoid pigmentation and ageing, so this bronzer is essential for giving me that sought after sun-kissed glow. It's a hero product both abroad and at home - I just tend to be a bit more liberal with it when I'm on holiday!

Chanel Les Beige Bronzing Cream in 390, £43

SHOP NOW

Lip balm

As well as protecting my skin, I've found that an SPF for the lips is also crucial to avoid a dry, cracked pout. This one from Ultra Violette is high-factor and enriched with hydrating cacao seed butter and vitamin E for intense moisture.

Ultra Violette Sheen Screen Hydrating Lip Balm in dusk, £16

SHOP NOW

Hair oil

My highlighted hair can take quite a hit in the heat so a hair oil is a must when travelling. This one from Living Proof helps to restore hydration and combat frizz (and humidity) without leaving my locks feeling oily or greasy.

Living Proof No-Frizz Vanishing Oil, £27.90

SHOP NOW

Lydia Mormen - Beauty Assistant, Hello! Fashion

Sleep Mask

When it comes to getting deep, uninterrupted sleep, this mask is a game changer. It blocks out any light which is always handy when you’re sleeping somewhere new. Be sure to pack it in your hand luggage for a chic in-flight nap, as the comfy padding also muffles sound.

The Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask, £59.95

SHOP NOW

Face Mist

There’s nothing more refreshing than a fine face mist when you’re in a hot country. This one is packed with four types of hyaluronic so it really hydrates dry skin post-flight, while the rose water helps calm any redness.

Dermalogica Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist, £45

SHOP NOW

Brush

Perfect for sea-soaked strands, I swear by this brush for detangling my curls. Since having Covid last year I’ve been getting a lot of fall out everytime I brush my hair, but I notice a notable difference with this gentle brush.

Manta Hair Brush, £25

SHOP NOW

Elle Sixsmith, Deputy Beauty Editor, Hello! Fashion

Self Tan

I recently discovered this hybrid self-tanning moisturiser – and now it comes with me everywhere. If fake tan usually dries you out, then this will be a game-changer. I use this every three days to top up my tan. Word to the wise: remember to wash your hands!

Tan-Luxe The Crème, £39

SHOP NOW

Face Mist

SPF should be worn daily (yes daily!), not just on holiday. And I firmly believe that you don’t have to spend lots of money to find a formula that feels and looks great on skin. Now, this shouldn’t replace your daily SPF but it’s brilliant for topping up your protection during the day.

The Body Shop Skin Defence Multi-Protection Face Mist SPF30, £18

SHOP NOW

Hair dryer

I have not yet mastered the art of perfectly tousled air-dried hair. So I will always make room in my case for GHD helios professional hair dryer. It’s seriously powerful and has cut drying time in half. Even without product, it leaves my hair smooth, glossy, and frizz-free for days.

GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer, £189

SHOP NOW

Charlotte Jolly, Beauty Director, Hello! Fashion

Sunscreen

SPF is for life, not just holiday. But when I’m packing to go away, I want something dinky and it has to be a no-frills, family-friendly formula that sinks in quickly. This ticks all those boxes. And added bonus, it has a new filter, which sees off the longer, more deeply-penetrating (and therefore more damaging) UVA rays.

La Roche Posay Anthelios UVMune400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+, £18

SHOP NOW

Serum

Bulky skincare packaging is a bugbear of mine so I love a capsule - decant one for every day you’re away. This is my ultimate space-saving packing hack. The nourishing, oil-based serum inside gives great glow and it’s the perfect pick-me-up for post-flight, air-con ravaged skin.

Oskia Super-C Beauty Capsules, £68

SHOP NOW

Blush

Seeing as I’m slathered in a broad spectrum sunscreen, I rely on make-up for a ‘holiday glow’. This multi-tasking stick, with its creamy, buttery soft texture, is more than worth its weight in my bag. The juicy peach pigment blends in beautifully and gives my complexion an instant lift. I use it on my cheeks, lips - and a smidge on the bridge of my nose belies the layers of SPF.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Minette, £44

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.