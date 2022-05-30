Mia Regan wore 2022’s most popular colour to Formula 1 in Monaco

Monaco has welcomed a galaxy of stars to the Formula 1 celebrations in Monaco. Of course one of them was current it-girl Mia Regan, otherwise known as @mimimoocher on Instagram.

Since dating Romeo Beckham the 19 year old model has jumped onto our style radar, thanks to her eye-catching red carpet worthy outfits. The latest was a candy-coloured confection from Miu Miu. The bubble-gum pink halter neck top adorned with pearl and jewelled embellishments at the neck and hem was paired with a matching skirt, which also boasted crystal and pearl detailing. Pink has turned out to be one of the most popular red carpet colours of 2022, with plenty of celebrities ‘Barbie dressing,’ this year.

Mia Regan poses on the balcony of the luxury Riviera hotel

To modernise the look she paired her co-ord skirt set with pointy white and brown loafers. The outfit showed off the Storm model’s toned midriff and of course a Y2K throwback belly piercing. The look was complete with the ultimate Monaco accessory, a Tag Heuer watch. No surprises as they were the sponsors of the event and the Formula 1 Red Bull racing team. Also on hand to celebrate were other members of the glitterati including Jacob Elordi. The Swiss luxury watch brand announced the signing of Jacob Elordi as its brand ambassador who represented the Tag Heuer Monaco.

Jacob Elordi is the new face of Tag Heuer

As the star of HBO’s acclaimed international smash hit Euphoria, 24-year-old Elordi has already established himself as one of the stand-out talents of his generation. “I’ve always been drawn to things that are both classic and timeless so partnering with Tag Heuer was perfect for me.” explained Elordi, “I’ve always admired Hollywood’s iconic leading men, so to wear the Monaco – a watch made famous by Steve McQueen – is something special. TAG Heuer has been the epitome of elegance and excellence for over 160 years, and it’s thrilling to be their representative for the next generation.”

The event was hosted at the Ceto Restaurant on the top floor of the Maybourne Riviera hotel just ahead of the 79th Monaco Grand Prix on May 27, 2022 in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.