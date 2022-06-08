Nicola Coughlan wears flouncy blue co-ord at Harrods to celebrate Tiffany & Co's 150th London anniversary The Bridgerton star is a vision in blue

Nicola Coughlan's strong red carpet game has proven, on multiple occasions, that the Irish actress is more than partial to a bold outfit – her Bridgerton character's fictional mother Lady Featherington would be beyond proud.

The 35-year-old Derry Girls star tends to favour bright hues, bows galore and texture in her wardrobe – who could possibly forget her major Richard Quinn ball gown moment at this year's annual Met Gala?

But our current obsession is Monday night's ensemble that she wore at an event hosted by Harrods in celebration of Tiffany & Co's 150th London anniversary. The actress, who is one of Tiffany's partners, was a vision in blue, wearing a shade that nodded to the iconic jewellery brand's signature colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

Nicola was specially chosen to press the button and light up Harrods in Tiffany blue, with the help of 7,500 lights.

She wore a flouncy off-the-shoulder crop top and matching skirt, courtesy of emerging London-based designer Selezza's spring 2022 line.

Nicola paired her blue co-ord with the hugely popular asymmetrical Averly bow pumps by Jimmy Choo and wore her hair partially up, with two blonde tendrils framing her face.

As one of Tiffany's partners, the actress was suitably jewelled up for the occasion. Nicola wore one of their sapphire and diamond pendants with matching drop-down earrings, as well as a delicate tennis bracelet and an opulent bright blue ring.

In a post on Instagram, Nicola posted a series of photos of her outside the legendary London department store, pressing the button to turn on the lights and enjoying the festivities.

"Tiffany & Co. and Harrods are both such iconic institutions, and so it is a real honour to partner with them to light up all 7,500 lights at Harrods Tiffany Blue, a magical night," Nicola shared with her followers.

