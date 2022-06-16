Lila Moss and Mia Regan turn up the glamour at the Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham both proved their style credentials

Last night there weren’t one but two incredibly stylish looks on display at the Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition.

Supermodel offspring Lila Moss flew the flag for British fashion, attending the soiree in Burberry. She opted to wear the brands ‘Cape Detail Geometric Intarsia Sleeveless Shirt’ which is no longer available online but still selling instore.

Lila Moss opted to wear heritage brand Burberry

The sleeveless shirt styled with a cape detail, is highlighted with an intarsia geometric pattern. The reconstructed design made its debut in Riccardo Tisci’s Spring/Summer 2022 womenswear collection, and we love how she paired it with a brown wool mini skirt. To complete the look Lila opted for strappy toe-ring sandals in chocolate leather. The simple hair style, consisting of a middle parting and low bun kept all the attention on the stunning outfit. A styling trick we are loving. As for makeup, the budding model followed in her famous mother Kate Moss' footsteps opting for a classic minimal look a bronzed eyeshadow palette, rounded off with a pop of nude lipstick.

Meanwhile Romeo Beckham's fashion loving girlfriend Mia Regan made onlookers swoon in a lace mini dress with colourful train which fanned out behind her as she attended the bash. The 19 year old who is also a model, displayed her tall frame in a cream lace mini dress, which she deftly paired with knee high leather biker boots with chain detail from Miu Miu. She wore her signature messy bob loose and opted for bronze makeup to compliment the look.

Mia Regan sported an avant garde cape dress

The stylish dupo were on hand to celebrate the launch of The Royal Academy’s ‘Summer Exhibition’ which is an open art exhibition held annually in Burlington House, Piccadilly London during the months of June, July, and August. The exhibition includes paintings, prints, drawings, sculpture, architectural designs and models, and is the largest and most popular open exhibition in the United Kingdom. It is also the longest continuously staged exhibition of contemporary art in the world.