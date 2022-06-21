Elvis and Priscilla Presley: the ultimate rundown of the couple's most stylish moments The pair always looked impeccable

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is out in cinemas on 24th June and we're counting down the days until we can see Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge in action on the big screen. But what about the real-life King of Rock and Roll and his wife Priscilla?

The stylish couple, who wedded in the late 1960s, certainly knew a thing or two about major fashion moments – and there's photographic evidence to prove it.

Hello! Fashion takes a look at some of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's best fashion moments.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley at… their wedding

Elvis and Priscilla got married in 1967

Elvis and Priscilla married during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in 1967. Priscilla wore an off-the-rack dress which she bought from department store Westwood which was white, pearl-encrusted and long-sleeved. Priscilla also wore a rhinestone tiara and a tulle veil whereas her groom opted for a bespoke black brocade tuxedo, created in secret by costume designer Lambert Marks.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley… boarding their private jet

The pair looked stylish while boarding their private jet

The newlyweds prepared to board their private jet following their wedding. Elvis wore a double-breasted suit and open-collar shirt and his wife opted for a white scoop neck shift dress with a dramatic contrasting bow feature, a beaded shoulder bag and T-bar heeled shoes.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley…following the birth of their daughter

The couple after the birth of their daughter Lisa Marie Presley

How anyone could possibly look this good after giving birth, we'll never know. Priscilla looks radiant in a collared pink shift dress plus her signature bouffant hairdo and 1960s cut crease eyeliner and Elvis looks dapper in a navy suit jacket and a light blue turtle neck sweater. And how sweet is their daughter Lisa Marie Presley at just four days old?

Elvis and Priscilla Presley… with Tom Jones

The Welsh legend was close friends with Elvis

Here the couple pose alongside Welsh vocal legend Tom Jones. The two stars, who first met in 1965, were close friends and even holidayed together in Hawaii. Priscilla wore a one-shoulder black dress for the occasion whereas Elvis went for a dark single-breasted blazer over a contrasting polo neck.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley… on holiday

Priscilla favoured bold graphic prints on holiday

The pair looked so in love on holiday in Hawaii. Priscilla's vacation wardrobe consisted of a monochrome graphic floral print dress and a white hair wrap whereas Elvis looked stylish in a dark button down jacket and his trademark slicked back hair.

