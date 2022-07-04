We are obsessed with Sienna Miller's Wimbledon date outfit

Fresh off the back of her success with Netflix’s hit show Anatomy of Scandal Sienna Miller had all centre-court eyes on her thanks to her elegant Wimbledon attire on Day 7 of the tournament.

The 40 year old actress donned a romantic, bohemian-inspired off-the-shoulder linen dress which combined eyelet embroidery with intricate Battenberg-lace detailing. The Bardot-style off the shoulder mid-length dress is designed to hit at the mid-calf for a demure look, and was crafted by none other than Ralph Lauren who also happen to be the main partners of the the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament which is held at the The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The dress is still available to shop.

Sienna Miller wore Ralph Lauren for the occasion

It marks the 17th year that the heritage American brand has crafted clothing as the ‘Official Outfitter of The Championships.’ The range includes new uniforms for chair umpires, line umpires and ball boys and girls. But this year it’s not just the new style that has been factored into the designs, but the eco-credentials of the garments. “The uniforms embrace more sustainable, innovative fabrics for optimal performance and style – featuring products made with recycled materials,” the brand explained in a statement.

Sienna completed her elegant ensemble with a dark leather belt which gave the look instant edge, as well as Ralph Lauren Collection’s 'Emilie' sandals which are part of the Ralph Lauren Welington Collection. The Emilie sandals boast perennial Ralph Lauren codes, like a polished gold-tone stirrup buckle that secures with a studded leather strap and keeper. Designed with a squared open toe and towering stacked heel, this sandal features a triangle-shaped strap cut from a single piece of full-grain ayers snakeskin that's aniline-dyed to emphasise its natural pattern, highlighting Mr. Lauren's commitment to fine Italian craftsmanship.

Miller accessorised with round sunglasses

Sienna wore the look with round Moscot 'Miltzen' sunglasses, which were first introduced by the brand in 1930’s. Her best accessory though? A smile, which we think can be attributed to her new beau 25 year old actor Oli Green. Game. Set. Perfect Match.