The Love Island Effect: eBay has seen 700% increase in search Second hand clothing is booming thanks to the Islanders

It’s official.... preloved fashion has become the Islanders' "type on paper" and everyone else's too. As we hit the halfway point of this year’s Love Island, searches for Islander inspired 'pre-loved' looks have sky-rocketed on eBay.

Since the announcement, the marketplace has seen 700% more searches for 'pre-loved fashion' as shoppers look to get in on the action. While on Google, there has also been 756% more searches for ‘ebay preloved clothes’ and 660% more for 'pre-loved', compared to last month. Overall more people are talking about pre-loved fashion than ever with 935% more mentions of 'pre-loved fashion' recorded across all online platforms than during the same time last year.

Indiyah in a Mark Fast cut out bodycon dress and Tasha in a vintage Versace yellow co-ord

"It’s still early days but we have already seen a shift in consumer shopping habits since the first episode hit our screens just four weeks ago," explained Jemma Tadd, Head of Fashion at eBay UK "Searches for pre-loved are peaking and conversation around the fashion worn by the Islanders continues to grow. Through this partnership we of course wanted to get people talking about pre-loved, but more importantly we wanted to see people thinking and acting differently - and we're delighted to see that change coming to life."

Along the way, the Islanders individual styles have emerged and pre-loved fashion is proving a way to express their unique personalities. Rounding up what’s been hot so far, the Islanders have donned pre-loved fits from some of their dreamiest designer brands, ranging from Jacquemus, I AM GIA and Tommy Hilfiger, to Gucci, Moschino and vintage Versace.

Showing pre-loved can look good no matter the price tag, some bargain pre-loved picks have included a Couture Club Satin Bomber Jacket for just £8 and a £10 white trouser suit with halter waistcoat. While at the other end of the spectrum, stand-out pricier pieces have included a £250 Gucci tiger bowling shirt sported by Luca and a Hervé Léger dress for £380 as seen on Ekin-Su.

eBay’s Love Island stylist Amy Bannerman, told us, "With the limitations that they had with previous sponsors, it hasn't been possible to be that fashion forward and I think that's one of the things that we were really excited about."