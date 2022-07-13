Daisy Edgar-Jones steals the Crawdads red carpet in whimsical glittering gown

Daisy Edgar-Jones is swiftly becoming Hollywood's latest It-girl following her breakout role as Marianne in Hulu's Normal People, while her unparalleled sense of style never fails to captivate fans.

The 24-year-old star lit up the red carpet in NYC on Monday night, looking enchanting in a whimsical Gucci dress adorned with embellished flowers and twisting vines to attend the premiere of Where The Crawdads Sing.

WATCH: Where the Crawdads Sing official trailer

Complete with an elegant sweetheart neckline, cascading asymmetrical skirt and sequin foliage, Daisy's floral gown was a charming nod to her role as Kya, the outdoorsy female lead who raises herself in a North Carolina marshland.

The actress slipped on a pair of strappy white heels to elongate her feminine silhouette, while her brunette tresses were slicked back into an elegant bun with soft face-framing bangs highlighting her pretty features.

Daisy stunned wearing Gucci's Cosmogonie Resort 2023 collection

Daisy was styled by Nicky Yates, who also works with the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Poppy Delevigne and The Crown's Claire Foy.

Taking to Instagram to share a snapshot from the star-studded evening, Daisy penned: "The absolute coolest crew of crawdads around. @crawdadsmovie in theatres July 15th."

Where the Crawdads Sing was produced by Reece Witherspoon

Fans were quick to react to her exciting post, rushing to the comments to share their excitement for the movie.

"Bring on the crawdads. So looking forward to seeing this movie and the brilliant Daisy as Kya," wrote one fan, as another penned: "I'm so looking forward to seeing this film. I loved your look for the premiere."

The film, which is yet to receive stellar reviews, has been produced by none other than Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.

Daisy teamed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery

It's based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owens, and it was previously a pick for Reese's highly successful book club, many of which go on to become popular movie adaptations.

The plot sees Daisy portraying a woman named Kya, who was left to her own devices at a young age and raised herself in the marshes of the deep South.It takes a suspenseful turn when Kya unexpectedly becomes a subject in a murder investion for a man she was once involved with.

