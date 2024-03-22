19 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits

Wedding season is approaching and if you're looking for a wedding guest dress, I've got you covered.
It's always one of the most fun outfits to plan, as besides wearing white, or of course outshining the bride, the fashion world really is your oyster.
Whether you want to go with a classic floral dress or try an alternative wedding guest outfit like a jumpsuit or trouser suit, I've found all of the best options ready to shop for the 2024 season.
When it comes to wedding guest dressing, floral prints, vibrant block colours and romantic ruffles are always popular choices. If you're feeling overwhelmed with options, I spoke to style expert and bride to be Olivia Miller (@oliviamiller) (whose amazing outfits I always want to emulate) to help you choose what to shop this summer.
6 STYLING TIPS FOR WEDDING GUEST OUTFITS - ACCORDING TO A STYLE EXPERT (AND BRIDE-TO-BE)
- First things first, consider the dress code. Is it black tie, formal or casual? Don’t forget to dress for the elements. For spring time, think floaty dresses and florals. If it’s summer, think lightweight fabrics, especially for destination weddings and warmer climates!
- Reach for classic silhouettes to make a statement and look effortlessly chic, then go bold with the accessories - like gold chunky earrings and a fun embellished clutch bag.
- You can’t go wrong with feminine floral and romantic ruffles, perfect for spring and summer weddings.
- If you’re not a dress person, opt for a sophisticated blazer and trousers combination. Pair with statement accessories and jewellery to jazz up the outfit. Plus the suit can then be worn together or as separates for future occasions adding to the versatility of the purchase.
- Another alternative to a dress - a jumpsuit. Whether it’s a more tailored and structured design or a flared trouser, jumpsuits can give the illusion of wearing a dress with added coverage.
- For an evening wedding event - metallics, navy blue, emerald green or a hint of sparkle work well for a luxe look.
How I chose the best wedding guest outfits
- Brands: I've only included labels loved and trusted by the HELLO! Shopping Team. These are the brands I look to when shopping for occasionwear.
- Style: From cascading ruffles to playful cut-outs, asymmetric hems made for easy movement and statement exaggerated sleeves, I've chosen a huge variety of cuts so there is something for everyone.
- Budget: Equally, everyone has a different budget, so while everything is under £500, some prices are as low as £40, while more premium pieces are more expensive.
Wedding guest dresses
Reformation Veria Silk Dress
Reformation Wedding Guest Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-28, Petite & Regular
Colours available: Green Floral Print
Made from 100% silk, Reformation's tactile Veria dress is a stunning option this summer. The romantic floral print dress features tie straps with a halter neckline and front ruching.
& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories Wedding Guest Dress
Sizes available: EUR 32-44
Colours available: Rose, Mole, Black, Navy
I'm obsessed with this sleek midi dress by & Other Stories, and it's one of those pieces you'll wear many times after the wedding. The satin number is sleeveless with a slim fit and features a concealed zip.
Nobody's Child Blue Watercolour Floral Zora Midi Dress
Nobody's Child Wedding Guest Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Blue Floral, Red, Green, Black
If you're looking for a more modest style, Nobody's Child's Zora dress is a beautiful option. Made from a linen blend, the midi dress features a round neckline, voluminous long sleeves and a swishy skirt. It also has a square back that’s designed to sit just above your bra line.
Phase Eight Tillie Dress
Phase Eight Wedding Guest Dress
Sizes available: UK 2-22, Petite, Regular, Children's
Colours available: Antique Rose
Adorned with all-over florals, Phase Eight's Tillie dress is feminine and fun. Falling to a midi length, it has a high neckline and sleeveless design that's so easy to style with neutral accessories and delicate jewellery. It even comes in children's sizes so you can match with your mini me.
Mango Open-Back Satin-Effect Dress
Mango Wedding Guest Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-14
Colours available: Coral, Pastel Pink
Mango's satin dress comes in a classic evasé silhouette with an open back and falls to a maxi length. The beautiful coral hue would pair perfect perfectly with metallic heels and accessories.
Karen Millen Tailored Drape Detail Maxi Dress
Karen Millen Wedding Guest Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-16
Colours available: Pink, White
Karen Millen's elegant one-shoulder cape dress has a dramatic ruffle, as well as a gathered fabric that creates a flattering draped effect, and a side slit for a sultry finish.
Rixo Linnett Ruffled Silk Gown
Rixo Wedding Guest Dress
Sizes available: UK 8-16
Colours available: Waterblossom Ivory, Shell Magenta, Miami Floral Emerald
From Rixo's new and limited edition Gold collection comes this beautiful printed midi dress. Made from lightweight silk crepe de chine, it features tumbling ruffles, a slit skirt and an adjustable waist tie. It's available in three different hand-painted florals.
Pretty Lavish Ashton Dress
Pretty Lavish Wedding Guest Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-16
Colours available: Coral, Rose, Green, Red
Cut-out styles are still trending this spring/summer and the popular Ashton dress by Pretty Lavish has just dropped in this gorgeous coral colourway. The layered maxi is made from a lightweight chiffon fabric. Fully-lined and designed to conceal a bra, it's practical as well as pretty.
Club L London Kate Maxi Dress
Club L London Wedding Guest Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-16
Colours available: Blue, Green, Red, Black
For a sleeker style, Club L London has an impressive, are they're so affordable. The Kate maxi dress is made from a premium double-lined jersey fabric and has a cool square neckline and plunge back.
Never Fully Dressed Metallic Midaxi Dress
ASOS Wedding Guest Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-16 & 18-22
Colours available: Rainbow Print
If you're looking for something fun, Never Fully Dressed's midi features colourful rainbow semi circles with metallic gold flecks that shimmer in the sunlight. The fabric is cut from a silky and lightweight viscose, and it's also available in plus sizes.
Wedding guest jumpsuits
Mango Flower Maxi Jumpsuit
Mango Wedding Guest Jumpsuit
Sizes available: XS-L
Colours available: Orange
I love the statement appliqué flower on this Mango jumpsuit. Cut from a flowing fabric in a look-at-me orange hue, it features removable straps so you can wear it two ways. I'd style it with a clutch and platform heels.
Diane Von Furstenberg Marilou Flared Jumpsuit
Diane Von Furstenberg Wedding Guest Jumpsuit
This midnight blue Diane Von Furstenberg jumpsuit has been cut from stretch jersey fabric and is so comfortable you'll want to wear it on repeat. It features a v-neck, dropped shoulders, pleated detail and a detachable tie-fastening belt to cinch your waist.
Reiss Tania Jumpsuit
Reiss Wedding Guest Jumpsuit
Sizes available: UK 4-14
Colours available: Pink
The statement flared sleeves and subtle cut-outs on this jumpsuit by Royal-favourite Reiss make it a real head turner. It features a wide-leg silhouette and pairs perfectly with gold jewellery.
Phase Eight Julissa Jumpsuit
Phase Eight Wedding Guest Jumpsuit
Sizes available: UK 6-20, Petite & Regular
Colours available: Green
This emerald green maxi jumpsuit from Phase Eight has a flattering wrap bodice with tie detail, short bell sleeves and falls to a cool wide-leg silhouette. I love it styled with metallic accessories.
Wedding guest trouser suits
Whistles Rita Trouser Suit
Whistles Wedding Guest Trouser Suit
Whistles' chic and modern sage green suit is ideal for a summer wedding. The blazer has a classic, slightly oversized cut, while the trousers feature a comfy elasticated waistband, and there's a matching waistcoat available too. Style it with platforms or fancy flats.
Reiss Millie Trouser Suit
Reiss Wedding Guest Trouser Suit
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Pink, White
With its dusty rose hue and slim-fit, flared silhouette, I'm obsessed with this suit from Reiss. It's fully lined with a tailored cut, and matching shorts are available too.
Zara Trouser Suit
Zara Wedding Guest Trouser Suit
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: Blue
You'll be wearing this amazing Zara suit long after the nuptials. The relaxed fit blazer perfectly contrasts the tailored cropped trousers. I love it styled with slicked back hair and pointed toe heels.
Hobbs Felicity Trouser Suit
Hobbs Wedding Guest Trouser Suit
Sizes available: UK 6-20
Colours available: Pink
If hot pink is what you're looking for, head to Hobbs. The wide-leg trouser suit even has matching shoes available. Wear it with a floral blouse for true summer wedding style.
M&S Tailored Suit
M&S Wedding Guest Trouser Suit
The cornflower blue hue of this three piece suit from M&S looks amazing with silver accessories. It has a sophisticated sleek tailored fit, with smart notched lapels and a single button fastening on the blazer, and straight-leg trousers.