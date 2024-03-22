19 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits

Wedding season is approaching and if you're looking for a wedding guest dress, I've got you covered.

It's always one of the most fun outfits to plan, as besides wearing white, or of course outshining the bride, the fashion world really is your oyster.

Whether you want to go with a classic floral dress or try an alternative wedding guest outfit like a jumpsuit or trouser suit, I've found all of the best options ready to shop for the 2024 season.

When it comes to wedding guest dressing, floral prints, vibrant block colours and romantic ruffles are always popular choices. If you're feeling overwhelmed with options, I spoke to style expert and bride to be Olivia Miller (@oliviamiller) (whose amazing outfits I always want to emulate) to help you choose what to shop this summer.

6 STYLING TIPS FOR WEDDING GUEST OUTFITS - ACCORDING TO A STYLE EXPERT (AND BRIDE-TO-BE) First things first, consider the dress code. Is it black tie, formal or casual? Don’t forget to dress for the elements. For spring time, think floaty dresses and florals. If it’s summer, think lightweight fabrics, especially for destination weddings and warmer climates!

Reach for classic silhouettes to make a statement and look effortlessly chic, then go bold with the accessories - like gold chunky earrings and a fun embellished clutch bag.

You can’t go wrong with feminine floral and romantic ruffles, perfect for spring and summer weddings.

If you’re not a dress person, opt for a sophisticated blazer and trousers combination. Pair with statement accessories and jewellery to jazz up the outfit. Plus the suit can then be worn together or as separates for future occasions adding to the versatility of the purchase.

Another alternative to a dress - a jumpsuit. Whether it’s a more tailored and structured design or a flared trouser, jumpsuits can give the illusion of wearing a dress with added coverage.

For an evening wedding event - metallics, navy blue, emerald green or a hint of sparkle work well for a luxe look.

How I chose the best wedding guest outfits

From cascading ruffles to playful cut-outs, asymmetric hems made for easy movement and statement exaggerated sleeves, I've chosen a huge variety of cuts so there is something for everyone.

Equally, everyone has a different budget, so while everything is under £500, some prices are as low as £40, while more premium pieces are more expensive.

Wedding guest dresses

Wedding guest jumpsuits

Mango Flower Maxi Jumpsuit Mango Wedding Guest Jumpsuit Sizes available: XS-L Colours available: Orange Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30 Returns: Free within 30 days I love the statement appliqué flower on this Mango jumpsuit. Cut from a flowing fabric in a look-at-me orange hue, it features removable straps so you can wear it two ways. I'd style it with a clutch and platform heels. £139.99 at Mango $229.99 at Mango US

Diane Von Furstenberg Marilou Flared Jumpsuit Diane Von Furstenberg Wedding Guest Jumpsuit This midnight blue Diane Von Furstenberg jumpsuit has been cut from stretch jersey fabric and is so comfortable you'll want to wear it on repeat. It features a v-neck, dropped shoulders, pleated detail and a detachable tie-fastening belt to cinch your waist. £425 at Harvey Nichols $489.69 at Harvey Nichols US

Reiss Tania Jumpsuit Reiss Wedding Guest Jumpsuit Sizes available: UK 4-14 Colours available: Pink Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery Returns: £1.95 within 28 days The statement flared sleeves and subtle cut-outs on this jumpsuit by Royal-favourite Reiss make it a real head turner. It features a wide-leg silhouette and pairs perfectly with gold jewellery. £328 at Reiss $540 at Reiss US

Phase Eight Julissa Jumpsuit Phase Eight Wedding Guest Jumpsuit Sizes available: UK 6-20, Petite & Regular Colours available: Green Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150 Returns: Free within 28 days This emerald green maxi jumpsuit from Phase Eight has a flattering wrap bodice with tie detail, short bell sleeves and falls to a cool wide-leg silhouette. I love it styled with metallic accessories. £111.20 (save 20%) at Phase Eight

Wedding guest trouser suits