Daisy Edgar-Jones dazzles the red carpet in cheeky dress ahead of highly-anticipated project release

Daisy Edgar-Jones is making her presence in Hollywood – and role as its latest starlet – known, booking back to back projects for the last year, and with that, bringing endless red carpet glamor with back to back events as well.

MORE: Daisy Edgar-Jones had the sweetest reaction to Paul Mescal's BAFTA win

For her latest outing, the star subtly made her name clear for anyone who doesn't know it, dazzling in a white mini dress, perfect for summer, which featured intricate beading and embroidery, including a panel of little white daisies over her chest.

The up-and-coming actress wore the floral look for a photocall event in Los Angeles for her latest movie, Where the Crawdads Sing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Daisy also stars in Under the Banner of Heaven, another murder mystery

MORE: Duchess of Cornwall teams up with Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones

The film, which is set to premiere on 15 July, is being produced by none other than Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.

It's based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owens, and it was previously a pick for Reese's highly successful book club, many of which go on to become popular movie adaptations.

The plot sees Daisy portraying a woman named Kya, who was left to her own devices at a young age and raised herself in the marshes of the deep South. It takes a suspenseful turn when Kya unexpectedly becomes a subject in a murder investion for a man she was once involved with.

The fittingly floral dress

Directed by Olivia Newman, the film also stars Joe Chrest, Harris Dickinson, Garret Dillahunt, and Taylor John Smith. Taylor Swift also has a role in the film, with her unreleased song Carolina being part of the soundtrack.

MORE: Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones lands lead in new film – and fans are thrilled

MORE: Normal People's Daisy-Edgar Jones goes totally barefaced for an incredible makeup tutorial

Where the Crawdads Sing isn't Daisy's first 2022 global success, let alone her second, nor is it her first murder mystery of the year. She first made waves as the main character in Sally Rooney's television adaptation for Normal People in 2020.

The star alongside Reese, the author, and her co-stars

The 24-year-old London native has gone on to star in another suspenseful who-dunnit, a series titled Under the Banner of Heaven alongside Andrew Garfield, who plays a detective investigating the murder of Daisy's character, and is set around Mormon community in the 1980's.

She also starred in the comedy thriller Fresh opposite Sebastian Stan.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.