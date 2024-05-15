10 best yellow dresses for summer (and yes, Meghan Markle has inspired us)

The warmer weather is finally here, and there's no better way to manifest more sunny days than by brightening up your wardrobe in time for summer.

If Meghan Markle wasn't already enough of a style inspiration, the Duchess wore a Carolina Herrera yellow maxi dress on her recent trip to Nigeria, and the look has seriously made a case for the yellow dress this season.

© Getty Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera yellow silk column gown on her recent Nigeria mini-tour with Prince Harry

The wife of Prince Harry paired her floor-length gown with nude leather heels and gold jewellery (her gold choker is on our wish list) proving that the vibrant shade is the ultimate occasion style. Whether you're on the hunt for a yellow wedding guest dress or prom dress for the special event in your diary, or you're searching for a yellow mini dress to wear all summer, I've picked out the very best pieces from the high street that are just too good to miss.

How to style a yellow dress

Yellow is often misconstrued as a challenging colour to style, but the shade is more versatile than you think. Soft pastel yellows will work with just about any colour in your wardrobe, bright yellows pair perfectly with whites, nudes, and lilacs. If you're wearing a yellow dress for a special occasion, elevate the look by opting for a pair of hot pink heels and a matching bag for the ultimate summer style.

How I chose the best yellow dresses