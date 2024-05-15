10 best yellow dresses for summer (and yes, Meghan Markle has inspired us)

The warmer weather is finally here, and there's no better way to manifest more sunny days than by brightening up your wardrobe in time for summer.
If Meghan Markle wasn't already enough of a style inspiration, the Duchess wore a Carolina Herrera yellow maxi dress on her recent trip to Nigeria, and the look has seriously made a case for the yellow dress this season.
The wife of Prince Harry paired her floor-length gown with nude leather heels and gold jewellery (her gold choker is on our wish list) proving that the vibrant shade is the ultimate occasion style. Whether you're on the hunt for a yellow wedding guest dress or prom dress for the special event in your diary, or you're searching for a yellow mini dress to wear all summer, I've picked out the very best pieces from the high street that are just too good to miss.
Yellow is often misconstrued as a challenging colour to style, but the shade is more versatile than you think. Soft pastel yellows will work with just about any colour in your wardrobe, bright yellows pair perfectly with whites, nudes, and lilacs. If you're wearing a yellow dress for a special occasion, elevate the look by opting for a pair of hot pink heels and a matching bag for the ultimate summer style.
How I chose the best yellow dresses
Style: From floral day dresses to slinky evening styles, I've picked out a variety of dresses in sunshine yellow, mustard, and bright yellow shades.
Price: The dresses in this list come in a mix of price points ranging from £30 to £350, so you'll find something to suit every budget.
Inclusivity: Fashion movesfast, so I've selected dresses that have almost every size in stock, with some plus-size and petite options available too.
Trusted brands: While it wasn't possible to try every yellow dress in the edit, I've only picked out brands that are known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team, with pieces that I believe are truly worth investing in.
Boden Carla Linen Midi Dress
Boden Yellow Dress
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Available in yellow, navy, pink, white, green floral
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 90 days
A linen dress is a wardrobe essential during the warm weather for keeping cool and looking effortlessly put together. Boden's mustard yellow midi looks amazing paired with sandals and a raffia handbag, while the lined bodice and side seam pockets make it so practical for daytime dressing.
Broderie dresses are a hit every summer, and even Princess Kate is a fan of the trend. Nobody's Child's yellow midaxi has a square neckline, feminine puff sleeves and tie detailing, and milkmaid-style cinching to finish. The A-line skirt creates a relaxed silhouette that can be teamed with trainers, sandals, or heels to wear for any occasion.
New Look Pleated Satin Halter Midi Dress
New Look Yellow Dress
Sizes: 6-22
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
New Look's satin yellow dress looks far more expensive than it is with its elegant halterneck and pleated skirt. Perfect for wedding season and occasion dressing, the midi has a waist-cinching belt to complete the look.
Karen Millen never disappoints when it comes to elegant formal wear, and this silk cotton midi dress is just stunning. It has a waist-defining fit-and-flare silhouette, paired with a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps. I could see this being worn with yellow heels and a matching clutch bag for a showstopping wedding guest outfit this summer.
Mango Draped Neckline Dress
Mango Yellow Dress
Sizes: 6-14
Shipping: £3.95 or free over £30
Returns: Within 30 days
If you're on the hunt for a mini style, look no further than Mango's on-trend draped dress. It has a straight design with an exaggerated skirt and think staps, and it would look just as gorgeous paired with flat sandals as it would with a pair of bright pink heels for a statement summer ensemble.
Brora Embroidered Cut Out Back Tea Dress
John Lewis Yellow Dress
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Available in yellow and fuschia
Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
John Lewis may have just stocked the ultimate summer dress. The Brora midi has a square neckline, an elasticated waist for comfort, and a stylish crossover back, complete with the prettiest floral embroidery. I would wear the sunshine yellow dress with white trainers and a crossbody bag during the day, opting for a pair of white strappy heels to transition into an evening look.
Nobody's Child Gingham Square Neck Midaxi Dress
M&S Yellow Dress
Sizes: 8-18
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Gingham dresses are everywhere right now, and this yellow version from M&S is my absolute favourite. The relaxed fit, shirred bodice, and patch pockets make the midi so wearable, while the pretty frilled straps and checked print give it a girly finish that can styled with just about any footwear.
& Other Stories Sleeveless Halterneck Midi Dress
& Other Stories Yellow Dress
Sizes: XS-L
Colours: Available in yellow and red
Shipping: £4 or free with a £80 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
For a throw-on-and-go style, try & Other Stories' sleeveless printed dress. The relaxed fit is perfectly complemented by the ruched halterneck which adds shape to the silhouette, and I just love the scoop open back. The stylish maxi would look amazing with sandals and a crossbody bag for your upcoming holiday or city break.
Vero Moda Broderie Jersey Maxi Dress
ASOS Yellow Dress
Sizes: 4-16
Colours: Available in yellow and black
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
ASOS's yellow midi dress screams summer with its relaxed fit and broderie design. It comes with adjustable straps, and I could see this being worn in so many different ways. I love it paired with gold heels and a matching clutch bag, so I think it's the perfect day-to-night style for your holiday wardrobe.
Reformation Jeany Silk Dress
Reformation Yellow Dress
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Available in five colours
Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Reformation is the home of the 'it girl' dresses, and this slinky yellow number is sure to leave an impression. Made from luxurious silk, the form-fitting maxi falls to the ankle, with a stunning open back and a halterneck – finished with delicate buttoned detailing that adds to the luxe appearance.
