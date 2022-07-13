Bella Hadid made me want to buy cropped leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Watch out Olivia Newton-John, Bella Hadid is coming for you. Just after the 25-year-old wowed us with an off-the-shoulder polka dot jumpsuit by Balenciaga at a dinner hosted by the luxury maison, she's coming through again with another killer look.

Following the hustle and bustle of Paris Haute Couture Week, the model escaped to Biarritz to spend some quality time with her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 53.5M followers, the model posed in a series of photos which resulted in some serious holiday envy on our part. Bella basked in the sun's golden hour and took a walk down by the seafront.

However, it was a holiday full of surprises because her wardrobe included one rather unconventional style item which made us do a double take.

Bella wore a black bandeau with cut-out side panel detailing which she paired with cropped leggings – evoking a majorly retro vibe.

Bella's ensemble was strongly reminiscent of Grease’s iconic transformation scene in which heroine Sandy Olsson reveals her new bad-girl leather-clad look. Let's just say, Bella has given us chills, and they're most definitely multiplying.

Cropped leggings, not necessarily well-known for their ability to flatter, are a bold choice. Once reserved for those of us who accidentally woke up late and threw on the first piece of clothing in our sight, we're impressed that we're now seeing cropped leggings in a brand new light, all thanks to Bella.

Bella's packing list extended to a few accessories that elevated her black basics to lofty heights. She opted for a multi-coloured floaty scarf by Miu Miu, barely-there mules and gold statement heart drop earrings.

Channel your inner Sandy Olsson and recreate Bella Hadid's holiday look with this pair of cropped leggings:

Marine Serre high rise jersey cropped leggings, £260, MyTheresa

