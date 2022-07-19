Princess Charlene enamours royal fans in mesmerising Prada gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene of Monaco's whimsical wardrobe rarely disappoints. Stepping out at the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala on Monday night, the 44-year-old royal proved her penchant for style is unrivalled as she enamoured royal fans in a Cinderella-blue ensemble.

The wife of Prince Albert donned a stunning Prada dress adorned with delicate sequins and floral beading. The floor-length gown was complete with a scooped neckline, cropped sleeves, silhouette-enhancing A-line skirt and fitted bodice.

Princess Charlene accessorised with layers of silver jewellery from celebrity-favourite Van Cleef & Arpels, adding to her enchanting look with a "Butterfly Necklace and 'Flying Butterfly Bracelet', channelling a style moment that wouldn't look out of place in Disney's Frozen.

No royal lady is ever seen without her handbag, and the mother-of-two opted for the 'Crystal Embellished Slide Lock Clutch' from Judith Leiber - a fabulous hardware clutch to instantly amp up the glamour of her red carpet appearance.

Charlene's look was complete with a statement black manicure, glowy makeup look and slick side-parting for her icy blonde hair.

Royal fans were quick to react to her ethereal ensemble, rushing to the comments of fan account @royalfashionpolice to share the love for her Prada moment.

"Bravo Charlene! Gorgeous gown (and so nice to see her wearing Prada) and the jewellery is fantastic!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "She looks beautiful! Her jewellery is gorgeous!"

"The perfect jewellery to go with the dress. It's whimsical but not childish. The icy platinum hair, the shoes and bag, it's all great," added another, while a fourth sweetly shared: "Wow oh wow she’s gorgeous. And this dress is quite something."

The evening was a poignant event for the Monaco royal family, who attended the Red Cross Ball Gala to mark Prince Albert's 40-year anniversary as the President of the Monaco Red Cross.

The history of the Monaco Red Cross is intricately linked to the Prince’s Family and Prince Albert continues to play an active role, both nationally and internationally, within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement by offering support to individuals and communities in need, such as those affected by natural disaster, armed conflict, or the victims of population displacement.

