Princess Charlene dazzles in striking one-shoulder dress

Princess Charlene of Monaco put on a dazzling display at the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival with her husband Prince Albert on Friday night.

The royal looked sensational in a dramatic emerald green gown by Lanvin. The £2,670 frock is inspired by the fashion house's archives and features romantic ruffles across an asymmetric hem, a one-shoulder neckline, and soft pleats that drape effortlessly to enhance the loose silhouette.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share touching video ahead of tenth wedding anniversary

The eye-catching colour really popped against Princess Charlene's icy blonde pixie cut. She accessorised with a pair of four-strand diamond waterfall earrings and gold strappy stilettos.

Charlene and Prince Albert – who looked suave in a black suit, white shirt, and a red tie – happily posed for photographers as they made their way into the venue, each with big smiles on their faces.

The royal couple's outing comes shortly after Prince Albert gave a revealing interview about his wife's return to the family home and the pain of their separation.

Princess Charlene looked amazing in her Lanvin dress

Charlene only returned to Europe in November having spent most of 2021 in South Africa following a severe ear, nose, and throat infection. She then moved into a facility outside of Monaco to receive further treatment and rest.

In March this year, it was confirmed that the Princess had finally been able to return home to her husband and their children, seven-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella.

Get the look:

Lanvin One-Shoulder Ruffle Dress, £2,670, Net-A-Porter

"Today, Charlene is back with us, and this is the most beautiful thing which could have happened," delighted Albert said in a recent interview, via Royal Central.

"We missed the Princess a lot," he added, stating that the separation was "a test for my wife especially, who suffered greatly and lived through difficult times, far from her family. A test also for our children and for myself".

Albert, 64, concluded: "We were able to stay united despite the distance; we spoke to each other often. She's better, we can finally spend time together. It is a relief and a joy for all of us."

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the event together

Princess Charlene, 44, was seen in public for the first time on 30 April, after spending nearly a year out of the public eye recovering from "exhaustion" and the long-term effects of the severe ear, nose, and throat infection.

Last month, she spoke to the Monaco Matin about her battle and explained: "My state of health is still fragile, and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."

