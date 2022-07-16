Princess Charlene stuns in very edgy top in celebratory family photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked divine on Friday in a stunning outfit to celebrate her children's special achievement.

The royal posed for a happy family photo alongside her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, and their children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques in honour of them receiving their Seadventures Summer Camp diplomas.

Charlene looked radiant in a grid embroidered cut-out mockneck top by Akris that featured cap sleeves, a vented hem, attached lining and a concealed shoulder zip.

She completed her outfit with white, loose-fit trousers and wore her blonde hair in her signature pixie cut. Adding a pop of colour to her look, Charlene rocked bold red lipsticks and a soft smokey eye that bounced off her glowing complexion.

She smiled for the camera as she stood behind her children, who were proudly showing off their medals around their necks, and beside Albert, who also beamed with pride.

Charlene looked beautiful in her celebratory family photo

Accompanying the photo, a post on Instagram read: "Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella received their 'Seadventures Summer Camp' diploma this afternoon at the end of their week of training to discover sailing and raise awareness of the marine world organized by the Yacht Club of Monaco.

"The previous week, the princely children had taken part in an introductory course in diving and water rescue at the Monegasque sea academy, the blue school."

Fans of the royal couple were thrilled with the rare family photo, with one responding: "Beautiful Charlene! Beautiful children, the happy prince with his beautiful family." A second said: "So happy to see that everyone is so happy and beautiful."

A third added: "Congratulations to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. I'm glad that they show an affinity for the sport that their mom and grandma played."

Charlene and Albert recently celebrated their wedding anniversary

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert recently celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary after tying the knot in a three-day celebration that began on 30 June 2011.

The couple enjoyed a concert by the Eagles the night before they exchanged vows in a civil ceremony on 1 July, and they then had a religious ceremony on 2 July in front of guests including Prince Edward, his wife Countess Sophie, and Naomi Campbell.

