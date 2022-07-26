6 upcoming luxury jewellery designers to add to your feed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Absolutely nothing beats the feeling of splurging on an exquisite piece of jewellery – although it's fair to say that the market is quite, well, saturated at the minute. Hugely popular jewellery brands are making their mark – perfect for when you're seeking an understated classic, like a simple Figaro chain or a pair of baroque pearl earrings, but less than ideal when you want something special and unusual that will stand out.

There are some stellar up and coming jewellery designers out there right now, excelling in unique designs with a focus on quality craftsmanship that ought to be on your radar – here are a few of our current favourites.

Hello! Fashion has picked out the luxury jewellery designers that you need to follow right now:

Elizabeth and Kathryn Fortunato

Elizabeth Fortunato set up her eponymous brand Lizzie Fortunato by herself back in 2008 from the sofa of her Lower East Side apartment, until her twin sister gave her a $10,000 cheque, plus a note reading "follow your dreams". Soon after, Kathryn joined the brand and the two have been creating gilded pieces inspired by organic gems and stones ever since.

Santa Clara earrings, $345, Lizzie Fortunato

Brinker and Eliza Higgins

@brinkerandeliza

Mother-daughter duo Brinker and Eliza Higgins handcraft each piece Brinker + Eliza piece in their Connecticut studio – their chunky gold bracelets are just perfect for stacking.

Brinker + Eliza 'The Best Is Yet To Come' necklace, £100, Farfetch

Helle Vestergaard Poulsen

@_anni_lu_

Named after those who inspire her most, her mother Anni and her daughter Luella, Helle Vestergaard Poulsen's brand Anni Lu is all about playful beading and bright colours, with designs strongly rooted in her Scandinavian heritage.

Anni Lu Nuanua bracelet, £40, Liberty London

Rosh Mahtani

@roshmahtani

Rosh Mahtani is the brains behind exquisite literature-inspired jewellery brand Alighieri. The designer's modern heirlooms "celebrate the beauty of human imperfection and vulnerability" and because they are hand-crafted, each piece is completely unique.

Alighieri The Celestial Night necklace, £210, Liberty London

Martha Kalvo

@marthakalvo

One for the Gen-Z aesthetic obsessive, Joolz by Martha Kalvo is seriously joyful. Think neon accents, chunky chains and smiley faces – plus this brand is adored by the Kardashians if you needed any more convincing.

Joolz by Martha Kalvo Mykonos bracelet, £95, Matches Fashion

Suzanne Kalan

Suzanne Kalan comes from an Armenian family with a history rooted in jewellery-making and her custom-cut colourful gemstones are a case in point. With over 28 years of experience in the industry, her pieces should be your very first port of call whenever a playful diamond is on the agenda.

Suzanne Kalan Rainbow Baguette ring, £805, Liberty London

