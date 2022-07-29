Siren Eyes are TikTok's favourite new beauty trend

No one can create, adopt and embrace a beauty trend quicker than Gen Z it seems. Add TikTok into the mix and bam, we’ve got trends that go viral almost instantly. The platform has become the go-to place to get the latest beauty trends, and when it comes to 'Siren Eyes' we’re totally here for it.

Siren Eyes have been spotted on the feeds of various makeup artists on TikTok but the term was originally coined by TikTok MUA extraordinaire Danielle Marcan, who has over 2.8 followers on the platform. She also posted a tutorial in early July on her Instagram. "Siren Eyes are the sultry softer version of the feline flick," explains NARS Lead Makeup Artist, Rachel Hardie. "The best thing about this look, it is flattering on most eye shapes and gives an alluring appearance,"

What are Siren Eyes?

The trend boasts the eyes that movie legends and silver screen sirens went ga-ga for in the golden age of Hollywood. Think Sophia Loren in her heyday and Marilyn Monroes sultry beauty look, an elongated feline eye with lashings of sex appeal. The look is used frequently by Bella Hadid. Hello Fashion’s Beauty Director Charlotte Jolly explains, "Bella is the poster girl for this sort of sculptural eye make-up. She wears it so well. On the red carpet, make-up is often used to add definition - but for a simple, everyday look, I love the idea of it having a skinny wing to it. Keep the rest of the skin clean and the pigment relatively contained, so it looks inky and graphic - not too grungy."

How do I get Siren Eyes?

Celebrity MUA Naoko Scintu who works closely with the team at Armani Beauty explains, "Siren Eyes is the new 90's supermodel eyes or feline eyes, it's a shape that is so flattering, I'm not surprised it's been renamed again and trending. This makeup style elongates the eyes into more of an almond shape, giving the illusion that the eyes are bigger and feline."

How to get the look:

"I like to start with a softer eye pencil, use Armani Beauty's smooth Silk Eye Pencil in brown to trace out the shape and make sure it's even and symmetrical. Using a small flat eyeshadow brush blend the pencil to create a smokey base.

Using Armani Beauty's Eyes To Kill Designer Liquid Eyeliner in Onyx Black, go over the eye pencil close to the lash line from the middle of the eye outwards (this avoids making the eyes appear more rounded).

This eyeliner will give you a sharp and smudge proof finish which will last for up to 12 hours. Use brown designer eyeliner in no2 wood for a softer version of the siren eyes trend. I like to use brown instead of black on my clients for a more wearable and modern feel. I like to finish with a couple of coats of Eyes to Kill Classico mascara to lengthen and define lashes. A tip is to concentrate on the outer lashes to add to the feline shape of the eyes."

Meanwhile Rachel Hardie gives us her take on how to achieve siren eyes:

"The focus of application is at the root of the lash, I line the waterline first with The High Pigment Longwear Liner (£19) in Via Veneto, spilling the product slightly on to the top and bottom lash line. Using a Push Liner Brush (£25) smudge that excess to a soft smoke. Run the pencil over the edge of the push liner brush and create your wing. The shape should continue from the bottom lash line towards the temple, lower than a traditional cat eye.

Use the same brush to create the inner flick, again using the lower lash line as a guide. I tightly follow the lash line and connect the two.

To create a polished finish the Radiant Creamy Concealer (£25) is fabulous for cleaning up and creating crisp lines."