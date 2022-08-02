Laura Whitmore sports floral Versace jumpsuit for the Love Island 2022 final The presenter scored her bold look from eBay

Apart from the recouplings, the blossoming romances, and the never-ending drama, seeing Laura Whitmore’s bold looks is always one of the highlights of tuning in to Love Island.

The reality TV presenter certainly pulled out all the stops for the final of the 2022 season of the show, wearing her most striking outfit so far.

Laura crowned the winners in a vibrant floral Versace jumpsuit, showing off her fun-loving approach to fashion in the ensemble which was first worn by 90s supermodel, Shalom Harlow.

The presenter brought some flower power to the Love Island final

The eye-catching flare-legged jumpsuit made its first appearance in the Versace SS19 campaign, when the iconic fashion house was heavily inspired by the vintage floral suits of the 90s.

Laura brought it back into the spotlight by deciding to wear it for the final, when she announced that Ekin-Su and Davide were the winners of Love Island 2022, and would be getting their hands on the coveted £50k.

The star wore the jumpsuit to crown Ekinsu and Davide as the winners

By wearing the jumpsuit, Laura also made sure to adhere to Love Island’s recent commitment to sustainable fashion, which saw the show dressing this year’s contestants in pre-loved outfits.

The model topped off the look with large turquoise heart-shaped earrings, and adorned her high ponytail with multi-colored daisies for some extra flower power.

She teamed the vintage jumpsuit with a bold eyeliner look

She seemed ecstatic to have her hands on the Versace "jumpsuit of dreams", posting a video on her Instagram of herself dancing around the villa and showing off the jumpsuit's dramatic flares.

