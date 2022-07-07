Laura Whitmore's pink hair on Love Island - this is the exact product she used

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you watched Love Island on Wednesday night, you'll have spotted Laura Whitmore's slow-mo walk into the villa looking a million euros in her pink dress and platform shoes, but it was her hair that turned our heads the most. Laura completed the look with candy pink hair.

Celebrity stylist and master colourist Zoe Adams used Davines to create the blush pink tone on Laura Whitmore’s blonde hair and we love it!

Davines ALCHEMIC Creative Conditioner in Pink, £26, Beauty Bay

Styled by Emma Lane, Laura wore a pre-loved dress sourced from My Runway Archive once worn by Mariah Carey in the year 2000 on a Vogue shoot

Davines ALCHEMIC Creative Conditioner helps to achieve creative colours for blonde or lightened hair. What's more, it's temporary and a great way to play with creative colours.

Every creative conditioner can be used on its own or mixed with other conditioners to create new colour effects on the hair or mixed with neutral conditioners for a diluted colour.

How to use

Apply the product to shampooed, towel-dried or dry hair, ensuring complete saturation of the product into the hair on the area that you want to colour.

Process for up to 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.

If you only want to maintain colour, you can leave the ALCHEMIC Creative Conditioner on for a shorter processing time (5-8 minutes).

