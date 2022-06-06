Love Island star Laura Whitmore’s super-toned legs: 3 workouts she never misses Laura always looks incredible on Love Island

Laura Whitmore is back on our screens tonight thanks to the return of Love Island – and we're so happy to see her!

As always, the Love Island presenter looks out-of-this-world, wowing us with her fashion-forward outfit choices – in particular, *those* ultra-snazzy red shorts she wore in episode one.

The tailored shorts showed off Laura's enviably toned legs, leaving us wondering how the Love Island presenter works out to get her legs so lean – lucky for us, Laura's workout routine is surprisingly relatable.

"I'm not necessarily a gym person,” she told Women's Fitness. "But I'm always on the move and I find it hard to keep still. Fitness has to fit into my life and be part of my day, and it also has to be fun."

So how does Laura tone her long legs?

Laura Whitmore's red shorts got fans talking

1. Running

Laura has said she loves running in the past, always packing a pair of trainers when she's shooting on location so she can spend some time pounding the pavements.

"I could finish a day at 10 pm and go for a run, or get up at 5 am and go for a run before shooting started," she told Fit + Well.

Running is a pro-approved route to toned legs, as personal trainer David Wiener of Freeletics explains: "A run is a great way to get toned legs. Regardless of your body shape and size, runners tend to have powerful legs as they are constantly working the large muscles of our body.

Laura Whitmore always looks fabulous

"Taking up running can change your life and transform your legs into the toned legs you wished for."

2. Dancing

Laura took part in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016 and was most excited to perform the jive – an opportunity she sadly missed after sustaining an injury.

Earlier this year the presenter proved she's still nifty on her feet, uploading a video of herself and husband Iain Stirling dancing the jive on Instagram.

Both Laura and Iain looked seriously impressive on the dancefloor – and no doubt worked up quite a sweat.

While dancing feels like fun, it does challenge the body as celebrity trainer Monique Eastwood explains: "The multidirectional moves in dance are a great way to challenge the core muscles, as they are constantly being stimulated during the movement sequences."

"The nonstop movement in dance is a good cardio workout, with mostly lower impact movements that keep the whole-body moving safety while keeping it flexible and agile."

3. Yoga

Laura has mentioned a love of yoga in the past too, saying that while she's had little time to workout since having a baby, she loves a home yoga workout.

"Home workouts like yoga have always been a priority for me. I can just roll out of bed, do it for 10 or 20 minutes, then have a shower and a coffee," she said.

Laura Whitmore loves a home workout

During lockdown, Laura followed online classes such as Yoga with Adrienne. "Yoga helps me connect with my body," she said.

Does yoga help with toned legs? Absolutely!

"Yoga is a form of exercise, so naturally conducting any exercise on a regular basis will help with strength and toning," says Leah Bush, yoga instructor and yin teacher at Kensington studio Repose.

