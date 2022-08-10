Josh Wood is making Barbiecore hair a thing now

Celebrated hair colourist Josh Wood is bringing 'Barbiecore' to our hairstyles. The legendary stylist has collaborated with Barbie to celebrate 30 years of the bestselling iconic original 'Barbie Totally Hair' doll. Speaking exclusively with Hello! Fashion Josh explains, "I love Barbie. I think there is so much joy Barbie brings. Also when I was growing up, Barbie felt so glamorous. And I guess in some ways drew me to the world of beauty."

In a series of stunning images leading fashion models Alva Claire and Charley Dean Sayers showcase the Barbie x Josh Wood Colour inspired looks. Josh Wood created exclusive hair colour techniques for the campaign, inspired by the Barbie Totally Hair dolls' imaginative looks and also has released pastel hair glazes inspired by the iconic toy. "It's been great working with Barbie and her team." Josh tells us, "It came about through a great friend of mine who also works with Barbie, and she had the great idea of bringing us together to celebrate and collaborate on these wonderful hair colours for Barbie as they celebrated the 30th anniversary of Totally Hair and re-issuing this iconic doll."

'The Pigtail' look as seen on Alva Claire was created by Josh using a triple dip technique

Josh's A-list clientele includes Gwendoline Christie, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Welch, Victoria Beckham, and Jerry Hall and he's also created hair looks for shows during London Fashion Week such as Matty Bovan. Working with Alva and Charley , the stars of the Barbie x Josh Wood campaign, involved a collaborative creative process where Josh worked around the models to achieve the Barbie look, "When we cast our stars for our shoot, we went about developing styles and colour techniques to best suit the individuals but always keeping things in line with what Barbie would wear," the colourist explained.

"When recreating the Barbie looks the brights really only work on bleached or lightened hair," says Josh. "Always seek professional advice for the lightening process, then it's over to you to play with the tones and glosses and remember to always treat pre-lightened or bleached hair with respect. Use a conditioner specific to your hair type after every wash and a mask once a week to really hydrate your hair."

Charley Dean Sayers models Josh's 'The Straight Strobes' technique

Josh Wood's 5 top tips for dying hair at home:

1) Go steady and slowly, always keeping in mind the condition of your hair.

2) Use a mask once a week to keep hair healthy.

3) Use the colour techniques to enhance your texture or curls.

4) Combining the conditioner through your hair after shampoo will give an even distribution and move the conditioner away from the roots.

5) Plan how you want to colour your hair and section out the pattern or techniques beforehand.

Josh Wood x Barbie glazes are available on JoshWood.com.