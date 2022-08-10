Sienna Miller street style: 7 of her classic looks for eternal fashion inspiration The actress has the wardrobe of our dreams…

Actress Sienna Miller is nothing short of a style icon, and her vintage boho looks that defined early noughties festival fashion – floppy hats and studded belts with a dash of paisley about covers it – are a case in point.

But it must be said, the 40-year-old's style has evolved and she can certainly hold her own when it comes to more casual outfits, with her street style photo archive serving as a sartorial reminder that if ever in doubt, channelling Sienna Miller is always a good idea.

Hello! Fashion takes a look at some of Sienna Miller's classic street style looks for eternal off-duty outfit inspiration:

Sienna Miller wears… a colour blocked leather jacket

Back in 2016, the actress styled a classic button-down shirt with cropped grey skinny jeans and white lace-up trainers, finishing off her outfit with some statement outerwear in the form of a boxy structured leather jacket.

Sienna Miller wears… an embroidered longline coat

The actress proved that boho isn't merely a phase, but a lifestyle outside the Dior show in Paris in 2017. Sienna brought back the 1970s-reminiscent trend with a black wool coat, elaborately embroidered with floral motifs.

Sienna Miller wears… a Louis Vuitton Cannes bag

For Louis Vuitton's autumn/winter 2019 show, Sienna accessorised her asymmetric checked coat with the brand's playful cylinder-shaped Cannes bag – an ensemble more than suitable for a glamorous Parisian affair.

Sienna Miller wears… a pinstripe suit

Sienna's rusty pinstripe suit is a masterful example of cool tailoring. Papped outside The Today Show in November 2019, the actress looked effortlessly chic in oversized silhouettes and acetate shades.

Sienna Miller wears… a sheepskin coat

At her style core, Sienna is quite clearly a 1970s gal. The actress looked radiant on the streets of Utah in 2020, sporting a cosy sheepskin coat, a black polo neck and studded shearling boots.

Sienna Miller wears… a silver sequin blazer

Gucci's Love Parade held in Los Angeles last November was strewn with the hottest names in fashion, and yet, Sienna made her mark with ease in a silver sequinned double-breasted blazer, monogrammed tights and major T-bar platforms.

Sienna Miller wears… a white broderie anglaise dress

Sienna was the picture of elegance at this year's Wimbledon tournament in a Bardot Ralph Lauren lace number which she teamed with a chunky black belt and snake print sandals.

