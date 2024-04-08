Rihanna just used Princess Diana’s favourite jewellery styling trick

Last night, pop royalty Rihanna looked regal wearing cascading layers of pearls, when leaving Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Los Angeles. And this isn't the first time that RiRi has seamlessly incorporated the favourite jewellery pieces of Queen Elizabeth II and Diana, Princess of Wales into her signature style.

Of course, in her characteristic blend of historical fashion with a contemporary twist, Rihanna diverged from the traditional. Instead of opting for a brightly coloured two-piece suit and classic Launer black leather handbag akin to the Queen, or the elegant cocktail dresses favoured by Diana, she created her own unique style path.

© Getty Riri will forever be our style muse

The singer-songwriter and Fenti founder looked casually cool wearing oversized jeans, ripped at the knees, a white printed T-shirt, Gucci heels and sunglasses; and a mini black Dior saddle handbag. However, with another nod to the royals, her champagne-coloured swing coat, by Adam Lippes, was Duchess satin.

Pearl's A Singer: Other occasions Rihanna has opted for statement pearls

© Taylor Hill Rihanna's Met Gala Pearls

Last year walking into the Roc Nation HQ in LA, Rihanna wore two bold pearl necklaces together. One was a huge multi-strand choker-style necklace with gold centre bar from John Galliano’s Spring 1997 Dior Haute Couture show, the other was a multilayered Briony Raymond estate necklace studded with pearls, emeralds, diamonds, and rubies. She also chose bold layers while attending the UK Premiere of Inglourious Basterds at Odeon, Leicester Square; when she accepted the Song of the Year award for Stay during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards and when performing during the 2012 Victoria's Secret fashion show.

© Fred Duval RiRi's cascading pearls

Princess Diana owned a few strings…

© Anwar Hussein That 'revenge dress'

Pearl necklaces held a special place in Princess Diana's wardrobe, evident in her iconic fashion moments. Alongside the simple string of pearls captured by Mario Testino for Vogue in 1997, she frequently wore a pearl choker featuring a sapphire clasp. This distinctive piece made notable appearances, such as the Met Gala in 1996, where it was last publicly showcased. Notably, Diana wore it in 1995 during her memorable dance with John Travolta at The White House, and in 1994, when she famously wore her 'revenge dress' on the evening, the now, King Charles publicly acknowledged his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved pearl necklace

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Queen's favourite necklace

For daytime engagements the Queen was rarely seen without her iconic three-strand pearl necklace throughout her 70-year reign. These pearls held huge sentimental value, as they were a gift from her beloved father, King George VI, who died when she was 25. She had a copy made as a back up in 1953 and rotated between the two necklaces.