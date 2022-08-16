8 easy ways to embrace boho style in your wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ah, boho. Has there ever been a more divisive fashion trend? The hippyish dressing style by nature is whimsical and cool, and yet, there lies a certain air of effortlessness that is not to be disturbed – the defining characteristic of a boho girl is that she wouldn't dream of trying too hard.

A classic boho outfit is composed of an eclectic mix of borrowed, vintage and collected-over-time pieces that are each individually interesting, but somehow work harmoniously and exude a gentle rebellious spirit.

What is boho style?

The boho trend, deriving from the word bohemian, skyrocketed in the mid 2000s – although the style actually harks back to much earlier. In the late 1960s and early 1970s when the hippie counterculture was at the fore, a pointed rejection of formal silhouettes resulted in flowy fabrics, loose-fitting shapes, earthy tones and, naturally, a healthy dose of fringing.

Some key pieces that have come to epitomise the height of boho chic include furry gilets, embroidered peasant blouses, and moccasins.

Which celebrities are known for their boho looks?

Sienna Miller and her hippy-chic Glastonbury outfits revolutionised festival fashion culture. When she stepped out at Worthy Farm in 2004 dressed in a studded belt, a frayed-hem skirt and rustic jewellery she was transformed into something of a bohemian style icon.

Another key player is supermodel Kate Moss who was often partial to a whimsical, romantic maxi dress. The day before her wedding to Jamie Hince in 2011, Kate opted for the most ravishing minty blue renaissance dress that she styled with turquoise suede boots – and this beautifully bohemian fashion moment has been stuck in our minds ever since.

Hello! Fashion shares our 8 easy ways of embracing boho style in your wardrobe:

The paisley mini

Camilla embellished printed silk crepe mini dress, £650, Matches Fashion

The studded belt

Isabel Marant Rica studded leather belt, £240, Matches Fashion

The flowy kaftan

Taller Marmo Very Ross fringed satin-moire kaftan, £970, Net-A-Porter

The frilly shirt dress

Valerie shirt dress, £600, Temperley London

The fringed jacket

Stella McCartney Fringed vegetarian leather jacket, £1,395, Net-A-Porter

The crochet halter top

Jonathan Simkhai Ralia top, £315, Mytheresa

The retro clogs

Ganni studded leather clogs, £345, Matches Fashion

The floaty maxi

Zimmermann Anneke cut-out paisley-print linen maxi dress, £735, Net-A-Porter

