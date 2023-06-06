If you're lucky enough to be heading over to Worthy Farm at the end of this month, we bow down to your superlative ticket-securing skills.

Glastonbury, aka the crème de la crème of the UK festival season, is set to be another spectacular occasion in 2023. From performances by Arctic Monkeys and Elton John to Lizzo and Aitch, this year's illustrious line up is a mere few weeks away, and we're counting down the days.

© Getty Kate Moss was one of those who defined Glastonbury dressing with her Hunter wellies

But an event of this calibre requires some major sartorial forethought, and we've got you covered.

Suffice to say, over the years the OG Glasto girlies (Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and the like) have provided us with a wealth of outfit inspiration. Disc belts at the ready.

© Getty Alexa Chung opted for double denim at the festival in 2015

But we cater for a broad range of archetypes here at Hello! Fashion. If the 'Quiet Luxury' trend is more your vibe, turn to minimalist investment labels such as Chloé, The Row and Loewe for a whisper of Glasto elegance, or if you're on the hunt for some ultra-glam partywear, check out Gauge81 and Dodo Bar Or.

Hello! Fashion shares 5 outfit ideas that are utterly perfect for Glastonbury 2023:

The nostalgic British It-girl

No prizes for guessing who inspired this look. Noughties fashion icon Alexa Chung used Glastonbury as her personal runway, and we are still reeling from the level of quintessential Britishness. Attend the festival without a pair of classic Hunter wellies at your own risk.

Hunter Women's Original Tall Gloss Boot Black, £125, Griggs; Barbour Beadnell corduroy-trimmed waxed-cotton jacket, £229, Net-A-Porter; Pocketed denim jacket, £35.99, Mango; Citizens of Humanity Annabelle distressed denim shorts, £220, Harvey Nichols; Zimmermann Paisley cotton and silk scarf, £240, MyTheresa

The 'Quiet Luxury' girlie

Lovers of the 'Quiet Luxury' aesthetic – we take it you're a Glasto first-timer? While festivals don't exactly scream perennial chic, it's still perfectly possible to exude polish. Opt for a smart co-ord and probably give the mosh pit a calculated swerve.

Stripe Oversized Shirt, £180, Tommy Hilfiger; Vertical Stripe Shorts, £140, Tommy Hilfiger; Laura Lombardi Portrait 14kt gold-plated chain necklace, £158, Matches Fashion; Loewe Elephant iPhone® X/XS leather phone case, £350, Matches Fashion; Chloé Rebecca leather sandals, £650, Net-A-Porter

The party the night away

For those wanting to inject a splash of glam, sequins are a total festival classic. Layer a glitzy mini under a raincoat for maximum impact, whatever the weather.

Metallic laminated rain poncho, £119.99, Desigual; Gauge81 Almora draped sequined tulle mini dress, £395, Net-A-Porter; Women's Wenlock Wellies Ivy Moss, £40, Regatta; Jeepers Peepers festival heart rimless sunglasses, £20, Asos

The retro moment

It's giving… if Sienna Miller graced Woodstock. Vintage fashion fans will be thrilled to note that we're still head over heels for crochet, and this look is the ultimate 1970s x 2000s crossover.

Silk jumper with Crochet Working, £1,430, Etro; Khaite Levine denim midi skirt, £400, Net-A-Porter; Large Concho Belt, £36, Urban Outfitters; Embroidered Western Boots, £675, Ganni; Le Specs Outta Love oval-frame polycarbonate sunglasses, £55, Selfridges

The vibrant brights

When the mud begins to rise, don your wellies and inject your Glastonbury experience with a dash of joy-inducing colour, courtesy of some LoveShackFancy sequins.

LoveShackFancy Rupert sequined floral-print jersey mini dress, £396, Net-A-Porter; Prada Hooded Blouson Rain Jacket, £1,950, Flannels; Bucket print hat, £19.99, Mango; Women’s Iris Jersey Lined Boot, £110, Le Chameau

