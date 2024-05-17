The 17 best drop waist dresses to add to your summer wardrobe

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As we begin to stow away our winter warmers and switch to our transitional wardrobe, we can’t help but dream about summer as we welcome the warmer weather.

Every summer wardrobe consists of cult classics like linen fabrics, strappy sandals, raffia bags and floaty white dresses, we’ve seen a fresh contender emerge this season: the drop-waist dress.

© Jeremy Moeller Hannah Lewis was spotted at New York Fashion Week in an all-white drop-waist ensemble

What do you call a dress with a low waist?

A dress with a low waist called a drop-waist or dropped waist dress. It's also known as the flapper dress. According to The Joy of Fashion, it "is characterised by its low waistband which usually falls more in line with the hips than at the natural level of the waist."

What body type does a drop waist look good on?

The drop-waist dress elongates the body to enhance the silhouette and is cut off much lower at the hips, rather than the usual style of the waist. This creates the illusion of a longer torso and generally a more hourglass figure.

Are drop waist dresses in fashion?

Spearheaded by the likes of Molly Goddard, Khiate and Proenza Schouler, we’ve seen an increase in low-rise styles and a decline in higher waisted items, also a correlation with the rise of the Y2K style. This is definitely a more minimalistic style and one for a quiet luxury lover, predominantly available in neutral tones. We’ve not yet seen many eclectic print iterations.

After seeing it on the likes of Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lady Gaga, it gets a definite yes from us and is going straight to the top of our wishlist.

Scroll on for our 17 favourite drop-waist dresses to shop now...

How we chose:

Style: The drop-waist dress has a timeless quality. Our selections vary in design but they are united by the fact that they have a certain lasting appeal and can be styled in multiple ways.

The drop-waist dress has a timeless quality. Our selections vary in design but they are united by the fact that they have a certain lasting appeal and can be styled in multiple ways. Price: Variety is key, and therefore alongside pieces by some of our favourite designer labels, we've included some stylish picks from the high street if you're looking to save.

Variety is key, and therefore alongside pieces by some of our favourite designer labels, we've included some stylish picks from the high street if you're looking to save. Brand: Everything on this list is from a range of brands, from high-street to designer.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

