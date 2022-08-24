7 fashion websites with next-day delivery

Um, where exactly did the summer go? If, like us here at the Hello! Fashion offices, the August bank holiday has surreptitiously crept up on you, you might be suffering from an underlying sense of panic that you haven't got your wardrobe in order. Naturally, an extra-long weekend can only ever be a good thing, but as the month draws to a close it is very possible that your summer style game needs an extra boost to ensure that it goes out with a bang.

Whether you're jetting off for the last warm wedding of the year or merely hosting the barbecue to end all barbecues (no pressure), Hello! Fashion has you covered with our pick of seven fashion websites that all offer next-day delivery.

The Outnet

The Outnet has become the global destination for those seeking quality pieces at exceptional prices – the website boasts over 350 designer fashion brands with discounts at up to 70% off. Order before 2pm to receive your purchase on the next business day for just £8.

Rhode Ada gathered printed crepe de chine maxi dress, £400, The Outnet

Farfetch

British-Portuguese online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch is home to over 1,400 brands including Balenciaga, Prada and Gucci. If you're in a major rush, you can opt for same-day delivery if you order before 11am, otherwise your order will be with you the next business day.

Gucci GG Supreme bucket hat, £385, Farfetch

Net-A-Porter

With new arrivals on the website three times a week, it's no wonder that Net-A-Porter is the go-to port of call for fashion aficionados. Order by 3pm for just £8 to receive your purchase the next business day.

Fendi O'Lock embellished leather shoulder bag, £1,750, Net-A-Porter

Matches Fashion

Home to some of the season's hottest pieces – we're lusting after Saint Laurent's Le 5 à 7 crocodile-effect leather shoulder bag FYI – Matches Fashion offers a next-day delivery service that caters to many postcodes – just pop yours in and see what options are available.

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 crocodile-effect leather shoulder bag, £1,680, Matches Fashion

Harvey Nichols

Ever-dependable Harvey Nichols offers a next-day delivery service that spans Monday to Sunday if you order before 3pm for only £8. For that effortless barbecue moment, we're eyeing up Jacquemus' La Robe Bahia white twill mini dress.

Jacquemus La Robe Bahia white twill mini dress, £545, Harvey Nichols

Flannels

Order by 9pm and you can get next-day delivery on your Flannels order for just £9.99. Plus, you can shop with a conscience since its service is carbon neutral. Check out their wedding shoes section for a stylish edit featuring designs by Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Aquazzura.

Jimmy Choo Bing 100 patent heels, £750, Flannels

House of Fraser

Iconic British department store House of Fraser is on hand to cater to all your next-day delivery needs – it offers two options, one standard option for £7.99 or a carbon neutral version for £9.99. If a low-key bank holiday is on the cards, we feel obligated to tell you that Selena Gomez is bringing back UGGs – and so, feel free to fill your boots (get it?) with House of Fraser's selection of the Aussie footwear staple.

UGG Bailey Bow II Boots, £165, House of Fraser

