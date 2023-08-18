Mesh shoes are the It-girl approved flats that are going to be the biggest trend of 2023

From editors to fashion insiders, no one can get enough of the mesh shoes at the moment. Following the successful return of the ballet flat, mesh shoes are the trend that seemed almost inevitable considering how many trends from the past have made comebacks this year.
Emerging as a strong contender for the title of the season's must-have shoe, these are now at the top of every It-girls wish list as we head into autumn. Championed by Alexa Chung, who has been spotted in Alaïa's cult-adored fishnet Mary-Jane ballet pump, as well as Jennifer Lawrence and designer Jeanette Madsen. Alaïa flats’ popularity has soared to the point where it's consistently sold out everywhere, though it can still be found through resale and pre-order options for next spring. The Row, Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta have also embraced the unexpected trend by offering their own distinctive variations, ranging from embellished to embroidered designs.
Thankfully the high-street and mid-range brands are catching on where designers led, and now brands such as Dear Frances (whose Balla mesh flats have achieved sold-out success with a waitlist), Mango and Loeffler Randall are offering their own versions.
We outline the mesh shoes to have on your radar…
How We Chose the Shoes:
Material: All of these shoes feature mesh textures that are ideal for summer 2023, featuring the sheer material which is bang-on-trend for the season.
How It Looks: This is an edit of It-girl approved mesh shoes, so I wanted to choose the most stylish out there. Whether that's the brand choice, the material or the shape these are the flats that are influencer-adored.
Price: For fashion-conscious individuals seeking to embrace luxury without compromising their financial goals, we chose shoes that were affordable as well as high-end.
Why you should trust me:
I have worked in fashion for over 8 years, and as an editor, freelance stylist, and journalist I am constantly on a mission to find the perfect accessories for every occasion. I’m not a huge fan of dad-sandals so mesh shoes are right up my street.
