Mesh shoes are the It-girl approved flats that are going to be the biggest trend of 2023

From editors to fashion insiders, no one can get enough of the mesh shoes at the moment. Following the successful return of the ballet flat, mesh shoes are the trend that seemed almost inevitable considering how many trends from the past have made comebacks this year.

Emerging as a strong contender for the title of the season's must-have shoe, these are now at the top of every It-girls wish list as we head into autumn. Championed by Alexa Chung, who has been spotted in Alaïa's cult-adored fishnet Mary-Jane ballet pump, as well as Jennifer Lawrence and designer Jeanette Madsen. Alaïa flats’ popularity has soared to the point where it's consistently sold out everywhere, though it can still be found through resale and pre-order options for next spring. The Row, Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta have also embraced the unexpected trend by offering their own distinctive variations, ranging from embellished to embroidered designs.

Thankfully the high-street and mid-range brands are catching on where designers led, and now brands such as Dear Frances (whose Balla mesh flats have achieved sold-out success with a waitlist), Mango and Loeffler Randall are offering their own versions.

We outline the mesh shoes to have on your radar…

How We Chose the Shoes:

Material: All of these shoes feature mesh textures that are ideal for summer 2023, featuring the sheer material which is bang-on-trend for the season.

How It Looks: This is an edit of It-girl approved mesh shoes, so I wanted to choose the most stylish out there. Whether that's the brand choice, the material or the shape these are the flats that are influencer-adored.

Price: For fashion-conscious individuals seeking to embrace luxury without compromising their financial goals, we chose shoes that were affordable as well as high-end.

Why you should trust me:

I have worked in fashion for over 8 years, and as an editor, freelance stylist, and journalist I am constantly on a mission to find the perfect accessories for every occasion. I’m not a huge fan of dad-sandals so mesh shoes are right up my street.

Alaïa

Fishnet Ballerinas - Alaïa

Alaïa’s Jennifer Lawrence-approved cult-favourite fishnet ballet flats take their inspiration from traditional Japanese footwear, combining a touch of elegance with a modern twist. The flats feature a durable rubber sole that provides comfort and support for everyday wear. The inner lining is crafted from 100% lambskin, ensuring a soft and luxurious feel against your skin while maintaining breathability. Purchasing these ballet flats is a great choice for those who seek a blend of style, comfort, and durability. Whether you're looking for a stylish daily accessory or a conversation-starter, these are a must-have addition to your footwear collection. £750 AT VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE

ZARA

Mesh Slingbacks - ZARA

The neutral design of these slingback shoes makes them easy to pair with a variety of clothing items, simplifying your styling choices. Priced at £45.99, these shoes offer an affordable way to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your wardrobe. The strap at the back adds a secure fit, preventing the shoes from slipping off while adding a touch of sophistication to your look. £45.99 AT ZARA

Mango

Rhinestone Ballerinas - Mango

Priced at £59.99, these exquisite ballet flats showcase a stunning bedazzled strass design that catches the eye. The ballet flats are crafted from flat mesh, combining elegance with breathability, accompanied by a rounded toe for added comfort. The standout aspect is the rhinestone embellishment and charming pink hue, (they are now sold out in the black colourway) adding a touch of glamour to your ensemble. These ballerinas bring a touch of sparkle and sophistication to your outfit, making them suitable for various occasions. £59.99 AT MANGO

Arket

Mesh Ballerinas - Arket

Nearly sold out these elegant flat ballerina shoes are crafted using delicate mesh material, complemented by a leather lining for added comfort. The rubber outsole ensures durability and steady traction. The slightly square-shaped toe adds a modern twist to the classic ballerina style, making them a versatile choice for various outfits and occasions.The fine mesh upper allows for proper ventilation, ensuring your feet remain cool and fresh even during warm weather. £129 AT ARKET

Dear Frances

Balla Mesh - Dear Frances

Meticulously crafted from delicate Italian mesh, the Balla ballet flat presents a captivating take on the timeless ballerina design. Its nearly nude composition and snug, glove-like fit not only exude elegance but also bring a hint of seduction. This ballet flat's feather-light nature makes it an ideal addition to your travel essentials, ensuring effortless holiday packing. The transparent mesh material of the Balla adds an endlessly romantic touch to both summer dresses and well-tailored ensembles. For the finishing touch, pair these flats with a slick pedicure to truly make a statement. £330 AT DEAR FRANCES

Aquazzura

Secret Affair mesh and suede point-toe flats - Aquazzura

Experience royal-approved brand Aquazzura's allure with the black ‘Secret Affair’ flats, meticulously crafted in Florence. Sheer mesh is elegantly contrasted with suede detailing at the pointed toe, while a crystal-bracelet ankle strap adds a touch of luxury. These enchanting flats that seamlessly blend sophistication and charm, and I’d expect nothing less from a brand that is a go-to for the likes of Meghan Markle. £660.00 AT MATCHES

Charles & Keith

Ankle-Strap Knit & Mesh Shoes - Charles & Keith

Make a statement in these vibrant beauties. With their unique turquoise hue and playful knitted texture, they're adorned with dazzling gem-embellished ankle straps that effortlessly enhance any outfit. These shoes are designed not only for all-day comfort but also clearly to turn heads wherever you tread. For an effortlessly chic look, pair them with a pleated mini skirt and a crisp collared shirt, and embrace the opportunity to stand out and shine. £49.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.