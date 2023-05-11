What to wear with white jeans this season, for every mood

White jeans epitomise summer just as much as a generous swirl of ice cream or a hasty dollop of sun cream, but make no mistake, the even faintly spillage-prone may want to sit this one out.

Leaving absolutely zero margin for error, they're not for the fainthearted, but what they lack in practicality, they more than make up for in chic summery vibes.

We're rarely slavish to traditional fashion rules, but there is something fresh and optimistic about white denim that lends itself perfectly to the warmer months.

What to wear with white jeans

Because of their stark colouring, white jeans can be tricky to master. Colour palette stalwarts such as navy, camel, and black all work well, but equally, a pop of neon via a playful accessory can help inject a white jeans outfit with a sense of fun.

Patterns containing white are great, especially crisp geometrics, but don't go wild – stick to a maximum of four shades so things remain unbusy.

Nostalgic preppy types favour cricket sweaters tied around the neck and sockless loafers, but in terms of white jeans' sartorial capabilities, this is only the tip of the iceberg. Mid-rise baggy styles work well with barely-there sandals and a fitted top – think either a silk scarf worn as a bandeau or a ribbed tank.

For a more casual feel, slouchy tees and chunky sneakers with a relaxed-fit pair will do the trick, as will knotted slides and a flattering crop top alongside rips and turn-up detailing. Maintaining pristine condition is key for maximum impact – if you're hesitant, opt for an off-white or a fresh cream (marginally more forgiving) and keep the oxi powder on standby.

Hello! Fashion shares the best ways to style white jeans this season:

With easy slides:

With the tough moto jacket:

With a chic belted blazer:

A statement printed top:

A relaxed striped tank:

An breezy oversized shirt:

With a cozy fluffy knit:

With a quiet luxury belt:

A 'cool girl' crop top:

