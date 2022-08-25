Alison Brie just wore the most stunning polkadot dress, and we're obsessed

Alison Brie certainly knows how to make an entrance, and the California native looked every inch the Hollywood star in her latest ensemble.

Working with longtime celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, the Mad Men star wore a simply stunning cut out polka dot dress from Rasario, for an appearance on The Today Show.

Taking to Instagram she clearly was a fan ok the look posting a series of photos with the caption, "Loves a timer series." The brand was launched back in 2012 by founder Rasida Lakoba. "The brand’s DNA consists of cocktail and evening dresses, particularly the bustier-dresses, that brought Rasario brand into repute both locally and worldwide," the brand explains in statement on their website, "Intended for the beautiful moments and special occasions, each item is tailor-made if only to accentuate and emphasise women's beauty and individuality." Alison paired the dress with vertiginous platforms from cult-favourite shoe designer Sophia Webster. The heels which are called the 'Natalia Crystal Platform' featured the ultimate showstopper, stacked crystal orbs on a 140mm crystal heel, which according to Webster are "the perfect shoes to make an entrance in."

The final touch was a lady-like mini handbag from Italian luxury brand Rodo, bedecked in silver crystals to compliment the shoes. Her glossy brown hair was artfully styled into natural soft blowdry by Rebekah Forecast, and her make up was by A List favourite Quinn Murphy.

Alison Brie stunned in Rasario number

The 39 year old actress was in town to promote her new film Spin Me Round. The film is an American romantic comedy thriller film co-written by Jeff Baena and Alison Brie herself, and it is also directed by Baena. Is is about a woman (played by Alison) who wins an all-expenses trip to a company's gorgeous "institute" outside of Florence, Italy, as well as the chance to meet the restaurant chain's charismatic owner. In the end she finds a different adventure than the one she imagined. The movie was released last week, hence the promo tour and if this look is anything to go by then we can't wait to see what she wears next.