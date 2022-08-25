Kendall Jenner wore the ultimate statement dress to the Kylie Cosmetics party

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kendall Jenner's party outfit game is showing no signs of stopping – and her latest look, worn at an event held to celebrate a recent Kylie Cosmetics product launch, is the photographic evidence.

Just last week we were admiring her stunning vintage mesh Jean Paul Gaultier dress that she wore to celebrate her spirits brand 818 Tequila, and now Kendall has come through with another vintage designer look that we just can't get enough of.

On Wednesday night, the 26-year-old stepped out in a silk printed dress that was originally worn on the runway back in the early 2000s by supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The statement dress, which first sashayed down the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2001 collection, featured an unusual motif which gave the overall look a definite futuristic feel – despite it being an archival piece.

Kendall's fitted, sleeveless dress was printed with an hourglass-shaped robot girl, inspired by the works of esteemed Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayamao. The piece featured leopard print accents around the sweetheart neckline, which contrasted the vibrant purple, teal and turquoise hues that made up the main body of the dress. The form-fitting silhouette was super flattering and allowed the supermodel the opportunity to show off her radiant complexion via its above-the-knee length and unique triangle back cut-out.

Kendall is not the only sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan who adores the historic Italian luxury label. Her older sister Kourtney, who married musician Travis Barker earlier this year in Portofino, Italy, turned to Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding look. While Kourtney defied tradition by opting for a lingerie-reminiscent micro dress, she still paid homage to the usual custom of the bride wearing white.

However, Kendall's latest party look put vivid shades at the forefront – and this was carried through into her makeup. The supermodel sported a wash of cornflower blue eyeshadow and finished off her look with the cutest bedazzled micro bag. Retro, yet oh-so modern.

