You need to see Kourtney Kardashian’s new Marilyn Monroe-esque soft bob

Kourtney Kardashian just showed off the most glamorous way to style your bob. The 43-year-old reality star took to her Instagram story to show off her new look, which was a blow dry reminiscent of the glamorous bobs of old Hollywood.

Kourtney's bob was the handiwork of none other than Irish hairstylist to the stars, Andrew Fitzsimons. In the video posted to instagram, Kourtney who is wearing a lace white ensemble, looks at the camera and shows off her new look with a wink. The style is clearly reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe’s classic bob, but modernised by it's softness for a more relaxed look.

Andrew took to his own personal Instagram to explain exactly how he achieved the look, with a caption saying, "Spent the day with the love of my life @kourtneykardash 💘 Hair by me using Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray and Après Sexe Texture Spray from @andrewfitzsimonshair at @ultabeauty" She is clearly enjoying her new look, after debuting her shorter locks on Instagram a couple of weeks ago.

Who is Kourtney Kardashian’s hairdresser?

Kourtney Kardashian has been working with Andrew Fitzsimons. Before he became Hollywood’s top hair stylist, Andrew Fitzsimons was obsessed with fashion, beauty and form for more than two decades. "His passion led him from humble roots in Ireland to cultivate his talent in the fashion industry in Dublin, then to Paris and New York and LA," according to a statement on his website. Andrew now counts Bella Hadid, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, Joan Smalls, and Shay Mitchell as his regular clientele.

"Andrew’s incredible knowledge and eye for trend turned him into one of the most respected and finest hair stylists, but it’s his personal beauty philosophy that keeps him the A-list favorite. This free spirit combined with his know-how gives him the ability to translate trends through to individual personal style," the website goes on to explain.