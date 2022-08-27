Emily Ratajkowski turns heads in hottest string bikini on the market

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone can regularly incite major swimwear envy, it's Emily Ratajkowski. The model and mother-of-one has a never-ending host of the hottest swim sets around. Emily, 31, showed off yet another awe-inspiring bikini from her swimwear label Inamorata – and it's truly divine.

LOOK: Emily Ratajkowski wows in bikini-clad video for DIY hair makeover

Emily sported a tangerine-toned string bikini featuring a subtle mustard polka dot print as she snapped a beautiful mirror selfie. The star showcased her sun-kissed flawless figure, which recently became the subject of her first autobiographical book 'My Body,' and wore her brunette tresses tied up in an effortless updo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emily Ratajkowski reveals bare baby bump in bikini

The model opted for a fresh-faced appearance, letting her naturally striking features speak for themselves. She accessorized with a simple pair of chunky gold earrings and flashed a glimpse of a fresh nude manicure.

READ: Emily Ratajkowski looks unbelievably different in Miu Miu's latest campaign – and we're here for it

Emily took to social media to share her beach-ready look with her grand 29.5 million doting followers online – who were no doubt besotted with the model's impeccable poolside style.

Emily looked radiant in orange

If Emily's stunning swim set has caught your eye, then you're in luck as it is still available to buy online. Coined the 'Orpheus' bikini top and bottoms by the model, the set comes in seventeen different colourways and boasts a figure-enhancing fit.

Orpheus Bikini Set, Top £88, Bottoms £88, Inamorata

Emily recently took to TikTok to share her new hair transformation with fans online. She shared a video of herself in another striking bikini for a DIY haircut - and her son Sylvester made a sweet appearance too.

The star's long dark hair cascaded down her front as she brushed away any knots before walking fans through her process. "Ok! We are going to the beach, and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair," she explained before chopping off an inch from her front bangs.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski's slip dress and mules combo is now our official summer uniform

Gasping with shock, she exclaimed: "Is this insane? Am I being crazy? Definitely," before continuing to carefully cut away at her locks.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.