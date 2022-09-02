Alessandra Ambrosio's Venice Film Festival style is the gift that keeps on giving The Brazilian supermodel looks phenomenal

The 79th annual Venice Film Festival is an opportunity for those embedded in the world of film to showcase their latest projects and celebrate cinematic talent on a global scale. Therefore, it is only right that the picturesque Lido island in the Venetian lagoon hosts some of the industry's major names and presents them with the chance to get dressed up to the nines.

Organised by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera, this year's festival will take place between 31 August and 10 September 2022.

So far this year, we've been head over heels for Julianne Moore's dazzling Valentino gown as well as Cate Blanchett's dreamy Schiaparelli floral corset, but there is one star who has hit the nail on the head with every single one of her outfits – and we can't wait to see what her stylist Amarsana Gendunova has got next in store.

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has blown us away with her Venice red carpet game, with two major showstoppers already under her belt. With a focus on texture, she sported a stunning fuchsia chiffon number on Wednesday, followed by a lustrous strapless gown, heaving adorned with shiny embellishments, which exuded a distinctly Art Deco feel.

Hello! Fashion shares Alessandra Ambrosio's best Venice Film Festival looks so far:

Alessandra Ambrosio looked radiant for the Bardo premiere in a glitzy strapless gown by Alberta Ferretti.

The Brazilian supermodel nailed the Barbiecore trend with a gorgeous, billowy hot pink gown by Ermanno Scervino at the White Noise premiere.

Alessandra went for a vibrant marigold gathered mini dress as she explored the city ahead of the festival's commencement.

Even between red carpet appearances the supermodel manages to look super stylish, as evidenced by what has to be the chicest pair of dungarees known to man.

Alessandra looked ravishing while touring Venice's canals in an exquisite white lace shift dress, also courtesy of Italian fashion house Ermanno Scervino.

