Ana de Armas nailed end of summer dressing in shorts suit at Venice Film Festival

Since bursting onto our screens in War Dogs in 2016, Ana de Armas has hardly put a foot wrong when it comes to the style stakes. The Cuban actress has proved that she can take on a range of different roles, as well as don a number of head turning looks.

Now she's at it again, arriving at Venice Film Festival in the ultimate smart-casual ensemble; a shorts suit. Opting for shorts instead of trousers or a skirt puts a playful spin on the ordinary suit, making it a versatile choice which can be dressed up or down. Ana opted for a maritime navy number, complete with nautical gold buttons - which made it the perfect outfit for floating on Venice's world renown canals.

Ana made the case for a shorts suit

Keeping the look as glamorous as she arrived at the pier of the Excelsior Hotel, she opted to pair the shorts with strappy black lace-up heels, while keeping the look modern with a black T-shirt underneath. Again, a simple gold medallion necklace gave the otherwise prim suit a 'cool-girl' edge. Natural makeup and a gentle loose blowdry all added to the ensemble’s relaxed yet chic aesthetic.

The masculine tailoring was a total contrast to her previous Venice look. The day before the former Bond Girl took to Instagram to show off her arrival into the Italian city, posting a photo of herself on the back of a gondola wearing a floral corset dress and white mini Louis Vuitton hand bag.

The cuban actress paired the look with strappy heels

The actress is in town for her first promotional appearance for her role in 'Blonde' where she plays Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic. Ana has become the name on everyone's lips, following the release of the film's trailer which has everyone buzzing about the uncanny resemblance between Ana and the silver screen legend that was Norma Jean.