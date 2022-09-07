Linda Evangelista's most unforgettable runway moments

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The so-called 'Big Six' would not be complete without the presence of Linda Evangelista. The group of supermodels that ruled the runway throughout the 1990s at the time felt like an unstoppable force of glamour, a wildly successful clan that took the fashion world by storm.

MORE: 6 of the most famous 1990’s fashion campaigns to inspire you

With her trademark powdery teal eyes and exceptional cheekbones, it's no wonder that many top designers were vying to secure Linda for their runway shows.

Since she started out as a model in 1984 under Elite Model Management, Linda has worked with a plethora of top fashion houses, including the likes of Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Yves Saint Laurent, and has appeared on the front of over 700 magazine covers.

Linda also closely worked with Karl Lagerfeld in his heyday at Chanel, with him reportedly saying about her: "There is not another model in the world as professional as she is."

READ: Linda Evangelista 'so grateful' as she makes return to magazine covers

RELATED: Naomi Campbell is officially a doctor – and throws the most incredible afterparty to celebrate

"We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day," Linda famously said when she was interviewed by Vogue for its October 1990 issue. Intended in a tongue-in-cheek manner, Linda never could have predicted how her words would be immortalised and remembered as one of the most memorable fashion quotes of all time.

What has Linda Evangelista been up to recently?

Linda appeared on the cover of this year's September issue of British Vogue, sporting a beauty look created by make-up artist Pat McGrath. Linda's face and jaw were secured in place with tape and elastics to achieve this look after she was left "permanently deformed" by a cosmetic procedure.

She took legal action and the case has since been settled, but venturing back into modelling since the procedure has been a huge deal for her on a personal level.

"Am I cured mentally? Absolutely not," she told British Vogue. "But I’m so grateful for the support I got from my friends and from my industry."

Hello! Fashion shares Linda Evangelista's most memorable runway moments:

Linda Evangelista at…the Azzedine Alaia spring 1990 show

Linda Evangelista at…the Oscar De La Renta autumn 1991 show

Linda Evangelista at…a Chanel 1991 show

Linda Evangelista at…the Chanel autumn 1992 show

Linda Evangelista at…the Michel Klein 1992 show

Linda Evangelista at…the Versace autumn 1994 show

Linda Evangelista at…the Chanel autumn 2003 show

Linda Evangelista at…the Dior autumn 2005 show

Linda Evangelista at…the Dior autumn 2008 show

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.